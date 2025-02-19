New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): US Awasthi, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) said that IFFCO nano urea, nano DAP and Sagarika are giving great results in the farms of America.

Taking to X, he said that the California farmers who have used IFFCO nano fertilisers have seen commendable results with an increase in yield and quality of Pistachios.

"Farmers are very happy with the increased results," he wrote on X.

In his X post, he shared a video of US farmers with their testimonials.

KAP Organic Agro is the distributor of IFFCO's nano fertilizers in the USA.

KAP Organic Agro brings cutting-edge nanotechnology to farming, helping growers achieve better yields while reducing input costs and promoting sustainability.

"We've seen the difference KAP's nanofertilizers make. Better results, easy to apply," said Doug Goodman, a fifth-generation farmer at Goodman Family Farms.

KAP nanofertilizers are easy to use, environmentally safe, and designed for modern agriculture.

Paul Goodman Sr, a fourth-generation farmer at Goodman Family Farms, said, "For five generations, my family has farmed here... We've always believed in adopting new technologies while keeping sustainability in mind...So when we learned about the nano-fertilizers, we decided to test them on 28 acres of our pistachios."

KAP designed a nutrition program using its range of primary and micronutrients, along with its seaweed extract product, CAP Oceanica.

Doug Goodman, a fifth-generation farmer at Goodman Family Farms, "One thing I liked was how easy it was to apply. We didn't have to change our equipment or process. And since nano-fertilizers mix well with fungicides and pesticides we use, the whole application process was seamless. Another major advantage is that KAP Nano fertilizers are applied directly to the plant, which significantly reduces nitrogen leaching into the groundwater and the soil."

With state and forest environmental compliance requirements like California's nitrogen management plan, he said using Nano fertilizers helps growers to stay ahead of regulations while supporting sustainable farming.

"Throughout the season, I monitored the Nano-treated trees very closely. Even in the peak summer heat, everything looked great," Doug Goodman could be heard saying in the video.

"When we got our harvest data, it was clear that higher tonnage, fewer rejects and improved kernel-to-nut percentage were seen in the nano-treated field. Seeing these results first-hand, I'm confident in nano fertilizers. KAP was with us every step of the way. I appreciate their support. Next year we're expanding nano fertilizers to all our pistachios and possibly other crops as well," Doug Goodman added.

The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture sector as it has the potential to reduce storage space and money while improving crop yield. A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid can replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research by IFFCO's Scientists and Engineers. (ANI)

