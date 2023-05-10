Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFI Techsolutions, a leading global digital transformation company, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious IAMCP P2P Advisor Award for 2023. This recognition highlights the company's exceptional capabilities in partnering and collaborative innovation.

IFI Techsolutions emerged as the winner of the 2023 IAMCP APAC P2P Advisor Award after a rigorous evaluation process by an esteemed panel of international judges, competing against a pool of global entries. This coveted recognition is a testament to IFI Techsolutions' unwavering commitment to building strong partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that add value to its customers.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: School Van Catches Fire in Amethi, Two Students Suffer Burn Injuries.

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is the world's largest independent community of Microsoft partners, bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds to foster a culture of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and networking. The IAMCP P2P Advisor Award is conferred annually upon member companies that have demonstrated excellence in partnering, driving better solutions for customers, and improving business outcomes.

"We are honored to receive the IAMCP P2P Advisor Award for 2023," said Ankit Garg, COO - IFI Techsolutions. "At IFI Techsolutions, we believe in the power of partnerships and collaborations to drive transformation and innovation. Our partnership with the IAMCP has been instrumental in supporting our vision and driving better business outcomes for our customers. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Also Read | UK: Three Indian-Origin Men Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis From Canada Worth One Million Pounds.

"Congratulations to IFI Techsolutions for being the 2023 IAMCP APAC P2P Advisor Award Winner. The IAMCP P2P Awards recognize member companies that demonstrate excellence in partnering resulting in better solutions for customers and improved business outcomes. In a global community that thrives on partnering, receiving this award is an impressive accomplishment," Paul Solski, International P2P Committee Chair.

IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech) is a leading cloud solutions and managed services provider founded by former Microsoft executives, IFI Techsolutions has delivered over 500 projects, migrated 5,300+ servers for more than 350 global customers in the last 8 years and has presence in USA, UK, UAE, India, Singapore & Australia.

Corporate Profile: http://ifi.tech/introduction

Follow: LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

Contact: pr@ifi.tech

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)