Business News | Ignosis AI Launches Multi-Agentic Collections Platform Powered by Financial Data Intelligence and Account Aggregator Intelligence

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17: Ignosis AI today announced the launch of its Multi-Agentic, Hyperpersonalised AI Collections Platform for BFSI, a next-generation debt recovery solution powered by Financial Data Intelligence and Account Aggregator Intelligence.

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Every month, thousands of Indian borrowers miss their EMI deadlines not because they cannot pay, but because nobody reached out to them in time. Tele-calling teams run out of bandwidth. Diallers burn attempts on wrong numbers. Agents spend their day on borrowers who were never going to convert. The loan book grows; the operations team does not.

Ignosis AI, which has spent years embedded in the operations of Indian lenders building financial data intelligence & AI solutions across the lending stack, has built the new approach to loan collections. Earlier this year, the company brought that experience to bear on a problem it had watched go unsolved and launched India's multi-agentic, hyperpersonalised AI Collections Platform for BFSI.

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The platform is already processing over 2 lakh cases monthly and handles the full arc of borrower conversations end-to-end, covering multilingual outbound pre-due and post-due collections, payment reminders, promise-to-pay follow-ups, payment collections, dispute resolution, and seamless human handoffs, all within a single platform.

"The collection ecosystem is still largely driven by broad segments, fixed rules, and call volumes," says Nirav Prajapati, Co-Founder and CEO of Ignosis AI, "these outcomes improve when lenders understand the borrower behind the account. We are enabling collections that can adapt and execute based on each borrower's context, payment intent, and circumstances by combining real-time, borrower-consented financial signals from Account Aggregator with multi-agent AI. That's a fundamentally different way of thinking about debt recovery and AI orchestration for BFSI in India."

What makes the proposition compelling for institutional buyers is not any single capability but the architecture beneath them. The platform runs tens of thousands of simultaneous calls at sub-300 millisecond latency, absorbing month-end peak loads that routinely bring conventional diallers down.

Outbound campaigns are prioritised using Account Aggregator and GST signals, with the highest-intent borrowers reached first, not last. Retry timing and attempt cadence are model-driven per borrower rather than fixed. Over 50 voice personas are matched dynamically to a borrower's DPD stage and profile, with collections-grade conversation quality across regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

When a negotiation turns complex, covering part-payment, settlement, or a broken promise-to-pay, the platform handles it using real borrower financial signals and cashflow context, not static scripts. When a case needs a human, the agent receives full context, not a cold transfer.

For regulated lenders weighing adoption, the compliance posture may matter as much as the product itself. The platform is built to India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act standards, with all models hosted domestically, full data residency, and every call auditable and traceable. DND scrubbing, TRAI regulations, and RBI fair practices compliance are enforced by default.

Every conversation produces structured output covering disposition, sentiment, objection type, and promise-to-pay likelihood, feeding what Ignosis describes as a borrower intelligence layer that deepens with each call. Native integrations with LOS, LMS, and core banking systems bring the stated deployment timeline to two weeks.

With our multi-agentic, hyperpersonalised AI Collections Platform for BFSI, every collection conversation is informed by prior interactions, account data, and real borrower signals, making each call feel less like a collections attempt and more like a continuation of an informed borrower engagement journey.

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