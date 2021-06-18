New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/ThePRTree): To support the US government's efforts to ensure vaccination against Covid-19, the IHDLife has been shipping syringes and safety boxes to ensure that the supply remains uninterrupted, thereby saving lives that are more vulnerable to the virus.

The syringes are of the auto-disable type, which means they cannot be used again after a single dose of vaccine has been administered. This reduces the risk of infection from blood-borne diseases as a result of syringe re-use.

Since the onset of the pandemic, IHDLife and it's procurement and supply chain division IHD Marketplace has taken strategic and timely action in supporting countries to overcome the crisis of medical supplies, very essential to the assessment and treatment of Covid-19. They have supported more than 40 countries, collaborated with more than 100 government agencies and healthcare systems to impact more than 40 million lives.

The company's innovative 360o comprehensive cost-efficient physical and online G2G, B2B and B2C marketplaces with diverse leadership expertise has ensured seamless supply of PPE's, testing kits, and face masks, ventilators and more, thereby strengthening their response to the pandemic and public health systems, even in these challenging times.

IHDLife supports the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3) on health for all by 2030 and is on a mission to enable and assist countries with urgent medical and medical infrastructure requirements. The company is committed to provide cost-efficient marketplaces that leverage competitive advantages and innovative technologies, towards quality and affordable healthcare supplies.

In this global crisis of medical equipment and medicines caused by Covid-19, IHDLife is facilitating urgent and timely procurement for client countries, creating a large network pool of global manufacturers and buyers.

IHD's operations team is going the extra mile to transport and expedite testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical devices required for the safe assessment, diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19. It has partnered with established logistics and airlines companies to ensure uninterrupted delivery of medical supplies to the countries in need.

The US government is pleased with IHDLife's prompt response and timely delivery to ensure the urgent requirement of syringe shortage was met, thereby not having to interrupt the ongoing vaccinations against Covid-19.

"In this global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, syringes are as vital as the vaccine itself," said IHDLife's Chairperson Chitwan Malhotra. "It is critical to have adequate supplies of syringes in place in every country so that the vaccine can be administered safely. This would allow immunization to start immediately and help turn the tide on the COVID-19 pandemic"

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)