Business News | IIFL Capital Launches Algo Marketplace with Over 100 Ready-Made Strategies

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: IIFL Capital Services Limited (https://www.iiflcapital.com) today announced the launch of its next-generation algorithmic trading platform. The platform offers access to more than 100 ready-made exchange-approved algorithmic trading strategies, making sophisticated trading tools accessible to a wider investor base.

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Algorithmic trading has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in global capital markets, driven by advances in technology, data analytics and automation. In India, increasing regulatory clarity and growing investor adoption are accelerating the shift towards systematic and rules-based trading approaches.

Commenting on the launch, Rachit Mehta, Head of Products and Platform, IIFL Capital, said:

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"For over three decades, IIFL has been at the forefront of innovation in India's financial services industry. From pioneering digital investing solutions to building cutting-edge trading infrastructure, technology has been central to our growth journey. The launch of our Algo Marketplace marks another important milestone in that evolution."

"With access to over 100 ready-made strategies, a robust technology architecture and participation from leading exchange-approved strategy providers, I believe we have created one of the most comprehensive algorithmic trading ecosystems in the country. Our objective is to democratize access to sophisticated trading strategies and empower investors with institutional-grade tools through a simple and intuitive platform."

The launch further strengthens IIFL Capital's position as a technology-led financial services institution. Over the past three decades, the company has consistently invested in digital innovation, helping millions of investors access capital markets through advanced yet user-friendly solutions.

As algorithmic trading continues to gain momentum in India, IIFL Capital's platform aims to bridge the gap between institutional-grade technology and retail investor participation, bringing automation, discipline and data-driven decision-making to a broader audience.

About IIFL Capital Services Ltd

IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited) (NSE: IIFLCAPS) (BSE: 542773) is one of the key capital market players in the Indian financial services space. IIFL Capital offers broking services, wealth management, financial products distribution, institutional broking, research and investment banking services.

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