New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is all set to conduct the Electronic Common Hotel Admission Test (eCHAT) for its upcoming batch of students on the 26th and 27th of June, 2021.

The eCHAT examination is an admission test that prospective students, who have decided to study hospitality management at IIHM, must appear for and pass to get admission into the institution. It used to be an on-campus event until the stay-at-home orders rolled out last year.

However, with the pandemic encouraging almost every societal aspect to go digital, IIHM set course to their Online eChat examination - an entirely digital approach to keep the aspirant hoteliers moving uninterrupted on their career paths. This time, IIHM provides them with a unique opportunity to take the admission test from the comfort of their homes.

Candidates appearing for the examination shall receive the link of registration - echat.elink.in via email. They must access this link, pay a nominal fee of Rs 600 and get themselves registered for the test. Upon registration, candidates would receive their admit cards on their registered email address, along with details of the examination and the interview schedule. Throughout the process, the IIHM admission counsellors shall be in touch with the candidates and assist them with relevant information and guidance.

To make the process further easier, candidates have been given the liberty to appear for the examination either using their mobile phones or their personal computers at home. After the online exam, a personal interview shall be scheduled for the candidates over a video call under strict camera vigilance. It shall be conducted by the interviewers of the Select Interview Panel under the supervision of the Director of the institute.

As an esteemed hospitality education institution of the country, IIHM has introduced students to innovative ways of staying connected to their careers and education, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic in 2020. IIHM was among the first few institutions to facilitate online classes for its students ever since the lockdown was announced. Be it regular classes or a series of masterclasses by eminent national and international celebrity chefs - learning at IIHM remained just as exciting, even when shifted to the online platform.

"In the past year, we have tried to support and help students stay connected to their training and course work despite these difficult times. Our faculty has worked tirelessly to maintain class schedules. This year we are again conducting the eCHAT on the online platform, to make things easy and comfortable for students," said Dr Suborno Bose, the Chief Mentor of IIHM. Bolstered by a vision of helping students overcome their career-related anxieties, IIHM strives to create new and improved methods of training and pedagogical delivery even in such challenging times.

Register for the Exam here:- https://echat.elink.in/

