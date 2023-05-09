Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta with TimesPro has launched the 21st batch of its flagship Senior Management Programme (SMP) that aims to equip senior management executives with innovative and new-age skills to enhance their functional competencies and prepare them for strategic leadership roles.

Globally, organisations have realised the need to initiate transformational changes and transition to a technology-centric and automated era of business operations. LinkedIn's 2022 Workplace Learning Report mentioned that 49 per cent of L&D programmes focused on leadership and management training owing to business disruptions caused over the past few years. Gartner's HR Research revealed that 58 per cent of the workforce needs new skills with the total number of skills required for a single job increasing by 10 per cent since 2017.

Also Read | Advancing Road Safety Through AI-Powered Traffic Collision Reconstruction.

The 12-month blended Senior Management Programme will provide learners with an in-depth understanding of the evolving ecosystem and intends to integrate skills to stay in sync with the requirements of Industry 4.0. Learners will gain from the SMP's modern business and strategic practices that will enhance their cross-functional and leadership skillsets. They will also learn about government regulations, macroeconomics, legal, and the usage of analytics in decision-making. These upskilling initiatives will transform senior management professionals into future-ready business leaders equipped with competencies to mitigate the global crisis and usher transformation within their organisations.

The highly popular SMP had an intake of 180 students in 2021 for its 18th batch. Due to the surge in demand, the institute doubled its capacity with two classes in 2022 to accommodate over 300 students. Senior executives have consistently backed the IIM Calcutta-TimesPro SMP, which has provided learners with critical and contemporary skilling and instilled new-age best practices.

Also Read | Bittrex Goes Bankrupt: Crypto Exchange Files For Bankruptcy in US Months After Announcing Closure Of Operations.

Speaking at the announcement, Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "TimesPro is delighted to offer IIM Calcutta's Senior Management Programme for its learners and equip them with leadership skills through transformative learning, managing change, and mitigating challenges. It focuses on leading digital transformation, ensuring effective organisational leadership, and incorporating a strategic mindset to leverage new opportunities and create exceptional value toward sustainable growth."

Megha Sharma & Chetan Joshi, Programme Directors - SMP, IIM Calcutta, said, "The Senior Management Programme (Batch 21) aims to impart senior executives with the necessary competencies, experiences, and skills which will help them propel their careers and drive transformative organisational growth while enhancing their abilities for prime leadership roles."

The Senior Management Programme includes two campus immersion modules. It will be conducted via TimesPro's Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The teaching approach will be highly interactive and includes case studies, role-plays, simulations, games, and lectures. During their campus sessions, learners will have face-to-face sessions on - Being a CEO, Conflict & Negotiation, Business Analytics, Global Political Economy, etc. The programme will provide a transformative learning experience under various modules such as Perspectives, Functional Competencies, Competition, Strategy, and Leadership.

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for Post Graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first 'Triple Accredited' management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India's best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)