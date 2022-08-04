Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Lucknow (IIM-L) in an exclusive collaboration with Miles Education has launched an Executive Programme in Digital Finance Transformation with an emphasis to help finance professionals demonstrate digital agility and lead the future of finance in a dynamic and competitive business environment.

The first batch start of the 9-month programme will commence on September 9, 2022. The executive programme in digital finance transformation will be a game-changer for finance and accounting professionals who are looking at building strategies for value-driven businesses and willing to architect effective digital transformation strategies across enterprises, operations, and more. The executive programme is spread over 9 months and will allow students an opportunity to experience a 5-day immersion programme at the IIM Lucknow campus. The programme also entitles the candidates to earn the most coveted IIM-L executive alumni status, network with stellar peers, work on capstone projects and avail of placement assistance by Miles Education's placements team. Through this programme, the candidates will equip themselves with the digital levers for finance transformation, build analytics-driven profitability and digital capabilities, make conscious and strategic use of data, automation, cloud and cybersecurity, transform finance processes including R2R, O2C, P2C, FP&A, Risk and corporate finance, lead strategic implementation of Finance Digital Transformation to make business growth and scaling decisions. Sharing insights on the executive programme on Digital Finance Transformation, Dr Sowmya Subramaniam - Associate Professor F&A, IIM Lucknow says: "At IIM Lucknow, we are excited to introduce a forward-thinking Executive Programme in Digital Finance Transformation that is aimed to create a sustainable future for finance professionals. The IIML accreditation speaks of our deep commitment not just in building future finance opinion leaders among students, alumni, professionals or business members but also enhancing the vision of the higher education community. The underlying goal of this programme is to simplify finance operations & functions of finance leaders and enable focus higher goals. The programme strives to make finance processes agile and real-time leveraging disruptive technologies, double down on business insights and decisions, and build strategic and new operating models to reshape every aspect of a business." "The executive programme in Digital Finance Transformation is geared to provide finance professionals a new direction in taking the next step to creating a future of the finance ecosystem. Not just that, today's students are tomorrow's finance leaders, hence the IIM Lucknow accreditation is simply a headturner to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools to make a marking impact for their institution, both locally and globally. I am confident that this programme is set for a global impact!" adds, Vikas Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Miles Education. The core teaching committee includes esteemed IIM Lucknow faculty as well as industry experts like Gary Cokins, Founder and CEO at Analytics-Based Performance Management LLC, Varun Jain (CPA, CMA), CEO and Lead Instructor, Miles Education, Sasanka Panda, CTO of Capita, Member of the Board of Advisors at Intelligent Automation + AI, Data and Analytics Network, David Axson, CFO Whisperer, Strategist and advisor to CFOs and boards worldwide, Rahul Bothra, CFO at Swiggy, Dr Raef Lawson, Executive Director, Profitability Analytics Center of Excellence, Dr Prasanth Southekal, Founder and Managing Principal at DBP Institute, Author (Technics Publications), Shikha Bagai, MD India and Mauritius at Vistra Group, Mandeep Mehta, CFO at Policy Bazar and many more who bring in real-world use cases and transformation practices, across 3 hours of classes every weekend. What makes the Digital Finance Transformation programme an exciting choice to finance professionals is the immersive and engaging experience, and real-time case studies that will help them gain hands-on experience in building blueprint finance models, track emerging technologies, build, advise C-suite leaders on business risk and take ground-breaking decisions to build a sustainable future of finance. Finance and accounting professionals with 3+ years of experience will be ideal candidates for this Digital Finance Transformation programme. To showcase upending new-age finance expertise in a futuristic age, engineers in the finance domain, emerging CFOs, and budding entrepreneurs can look up to the IIM Lucknow's Executive Programme in Digital Finance Transformation course as the right choice.

IIM Lucknow's Executive Programme in Digital Finance TransformationRegistrations Open | Programme Duration: 9 Months | Programme Fee: INR 1,96,600 + GST |Location of On-Campus module: IIM Lucknow Campus | Programme Commencement: September 9, 2022. For more details on the programme or to register for the executive course, please visit:https://mileseducation.com/ft/iiml/digital-finance-transformationhttps://iiml.ac.in/online-blended-learning-programmes

