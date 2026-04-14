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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: The Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role is rapidly emerging as one of the most influential positions in today's C-suite. Organisations are wrestling with fragmented growth efforts, rising customer complexity, and under-realised returns from digital and AI investments. In this milieu, the need for leaders who can unify revenue strategies across functions has never been greater.

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Responding to this strategic shift, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has announced the launch of its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Programme, a 10-month executive education programme designed to equip senior leaders with the capabilities required for integrated revenue ownership in complex, high-growth environments.

Delivered by IIM Lucknow's distinguished faculty, the programme develops strategic, financial, and AI-enabled judgment across the full commercial ecosystem--spanning sales leadership, growth marketing, customer monetisation, pricing strategy, analytics, and digital innovation. The curriculum emphasises revenue orchestration, enabling leaders to move beyond managing siloed functions to architecting and leading enterprise-wide growth systems.

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Participants will engage through weekly live online sessions, contemporary case-led discussions, applied frameworks, and a faculty-guided capstone project designed to translate learning into tangible business impact. The programme also includes a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow, fostering meaningful faculty interaction, peer exchange, and strategic reflection.

Speaking on the programme's intent, a faculty member from IIM Lucknow noted:

"Revenue leadership today is about designing systems, not chasing targets. The CRO role demands strategic foresight, financial acumen, and the ability to translate AI and analytics into decisions that scale growth. This programme is designed to build exactly that capability."

What Participants Can Expect From the Programme:

-Future-ready CRO curriculum: A comprehensive 13-module journey with AI embedded as a horizontal executive capability-Cross-functional growth mastery: Strategy, finance, advanced pricing, customer value, analytics, and digital innovation-Live faculty-led learning: Weekly interactive online sessions led by IIM Lucknow faculty-Case-led pedagogy: Contemporary cases on revenue growth, monetisation, pricing, and AI-driven decision-making-Guided capstone project: Apply frameworks to a real strategic business challenge-Campus immersion: Three-day in-person experience at the IIM Lucknow campus-Senior peer cohort: Learn alongside accomplished leaders across industries and functions-Credential that counts: Certificate of Completion from IIM Lucknow-Executive Alumni Status: Eligibility for IIM Lucknow Executive Education Alumni status, as per institute norms

The Programme Allows Participants to:

-Design integrated revenue systems that align strategy, pricing, customers, channels, and execution-Interpret macroeconomic signals and financial trade-offs to make high-stakes growth decisions-Apply advanced pricing, customer lifetime value, and value-creation frameworks at scale-Leverage analytics and AI as executive tools for forecasting, monetisation, and decision-making-Lead cross-functional commercial teams with clarity across incentives, negotiations, and governance-Translate strategy into measurable revenue outcomes through real-world cases and a guided capstone

Programme Details

-Duration: 10 months-Format: Live online sessions + 3-day campus immersion-Eligibility: Graduates with a minimum of 8 years of work experience-Certification: Certificate of Successful Completion from IIM Lucknow; Executive Alumni eligibilityFor more information and to apply, please click here.

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