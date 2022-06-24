New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/SRV): Based out of Texas, USA, the International Institute for Procurement and Market Research (IIPMR) is offering 3 levels of Certifications in Supply Chain and 3 levels of Certifications in Market Research. IIPMR is the developer of globally recognized certifications in Supply Chain, Procurement and Market Research. All the certifications are online and the learning methodology consists of access to pre-recorded online lectures, downloadable study materials, case studies, practice test papers and online exam.

IIPMR has been a trusted learning partner for over12 years and has assisted professionals from more than 84 Countries to successfully complete the certifications. Without any geographical restrictions, IIPMR on-boards leading senior leaders from Apple, Walmart, IBM, US Government, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Hewlett-Packard etc. who teach the aspirants. Over the years, IIPMR's Top 3 Certifications have been globally recognized, highly respected and valued in the Supply Chain as well as the Market Research Industry.

Highlighting the benefits of the certifications, Rodney Griffith, Senior Director, IIPMR Membership Council, USA said, "Employers look at IIPMR Certifications in order to ascertain the quality of candidates they recruit. They treat it as a metric to make sure they are recruiting the right ones."

The top 3 supply chain certifications offered by IIPMR are given below:

Level 1: Certified Supply Chain Associate (CSCA)

IIPMR CSCA Certification is the first level of Certification offered by IIPMR. Students aspiring to start their career in the supply chain industry are eligible to enroll for CSCA Certification.

Fee: US USD 500 or EUR 425 or CAD USD 665 or INR 25,000 (Including Online Exam)

Eligibility: Should have completed any Graduation or Post Graduation

Work Experience: Not Required

Duration: 1 Month

Level 2: Certified Supply Chain Specialist (CSCS)

IIPMR CSCS Certification is the second level of Certification that teaches all aspects of the supply chain such as logistics, warehousing, inventory management, demand forecasting, purchasing, procurement, supply chain risk and quality management principles such as six sigma, kaizen and Kanban.

Professionals with CSCS Certification are in high demand since it is ranked #1 by the United States Supply Chain Council (usscmc.com) and the Supply Chain Council of the European Union (scceu.org)

Fee: US USD 600 or EUR 510 or CAD USD 800 or INR 30,000 (Including Exam)

Eligibility: Graduate with minimum 1 year of relevant work experience

Duration: 2 Months

Level 3: Certified Procurement Professional (CPP)

IIPMR CPP Certification is the third and highest level of Certification offered by IIPMR. It provides a holistic view of supply chain but delves deeper in to Procurement, Strategic Sourcing and how to achieve cost savings.

The CPP Certification is ranked #1 by Procurement-Newz.com and top5certifications.com.

Candidates with CPP Certification are most sought after by recruiters for job roles such as Procurement Managers, VP Procurement, Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Supply Chain.

Fee: US USD 700 or EUR 595 or CAD USD 935 or INR 35,000 (Including Exam)

Eligibility: Graduate with minimum 3 years of relevant work experience

Duration: 3 Months

IIPMR also offers 3 levels of Market Research Certifications as given below:

Level 1: Certified Research Analyst (CRA):

IIPMR CRA Certification is the first level of Market Research course that is offered by IIPMR. It is done by students aspiring to enter the market research industry.

Fee: US USD 500 or EUR 425 or CAD USD 665 or INR 25,000 (Including Online Exam)

Eligibility: Should have completed any Graduation or Post Graduation

Work Experience: Not Required

Duration: 1 Month

Learning Methodology: Access to pre-recorded online lectures, downloadable study materials, case studies, practice test papers and online exam

Level 2: Certified Research Expert (CRE):

The second level of market research certification offered by IIPMR is called Certified Research Expert (CRE). It is typically done by Research Analysts aspiring to become Research Managers.

Fee: US USD 600 or EUR 510 or CAD USD 800 or INR 30,000 (Including Exam)

Eligibility: Graduate with a minimum 1 year of relevant work experience

Duration: 2 Months

Learning Methodology: Access to pre-recorded online lectures, downloadable study materials, case studies, practice test papers and online exam

Level 3: Certified Research Professional (CRP)

IIPMR CRP Certification is the most valuable and highest level of market research certification offered by IIPMR. The CRP Certification is done by CEOs, Senior Market Research Managers, Director of Market Research, VP Research and Head of Market Research.

Fee: US USD 700 or EUR 595 or CAD USD 935 or INR 35,000 (Including Exam)

Eligibility: Graduate with minimum 3 years of relevant work experience

Duration: 3 Months

For more information visit: https://www.iipmr.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/international-institute-for-procurement-and-market-research/?originalSubdomain=in

