An Initiative to Explore Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science Through Research and Collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), in collaboration with the Vigyan Darshan Research Organization (VDRO), has announced an exclusive six-month paid research internship program aimed at nurturing young researchers and scholars. For VDRO's Project Vigyan Darshan, Mohit Gaur (Director, VDRO) invites applications from college students, graduates, postgraduates, PhD scholars, and individuals with research skills for a six-month paid internship program under the guidance of Professor Gopal Dixit (Physics, IIT Bombay)

Also Read | EPFO Decides To Retain Interest Rate on Employees' Provident Fund at 8.25% for 2024-25; Proposal To Be Sent to Ministry of Finance for Clearance.

A Unique Opportunity for Research Enthusiasts

The six-month paid internship program at IIT Bombay, in partnership with VDRO, is designed to provide young researchers with hands-on experience in cutting-edge research methodologies. Selected candidates will work with Experts , gaining exposure to interdisciplinary projects that examine the Modern Physics and Vedic studies both. The program is an opportunity for students to enhance their research skills, collaborate with leading experts, and contribute to ongoing projects that have academic and real-world significance.

Also Read | UTT 2025: Ultimate Table Tennis Makes Ahmedabad Debut With Season 6 Set To Begin On May 29.

One of the key benefits of this internship is the internship certificate that will be awarded to candidates who successfully complete the six-month program. This certificate, issued by IIT Bombay, will serve as a significant academic credential, enhancing the career prospects of aspiring researchers and scholars.

Eligibility and Application Process

Interested candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria to apply for the program. Applications are open to students from various academic backgrounds, provided they demonstrate strong research capabilities.

* How to Apply: Candidates can fill out the application form at https://forms.gle/yoSqtMNUP8BawbJ86

* Details about Project https://www.vigyandarshan.com/projects/IITB-VDRO-INTERNSHIP

* Alternatively, candidates can email their CVs to hr@vigyandarshan.com

* Application Deadline: The last date to apply is March 5, 2025, though this may be subject to change based on application volume and selection criteria.

What is VDRO?

Vigyan Darshan Research Organization (VDRO) is a registered R&D company working across multiple disciplines, including history, Indology, Physics, Sanskrit, environmental science, healthcare, computer science, defense, aerospace, psychology, Philosophy and pedagogy.

Under the leadership of Mohit Gaur, the Director of VDRO & Founder and CEO of MG Technicals, the organization is dedicated to bridging the gap between ancient Indian knowledge systems and modern scientific advancements.

Mohit Gaur, a Bachelor of Science student in Artificial Intelligence at IIT Jodhpur, is currently working as a Research Intern at IIT Bombay under the mentorship of Professor Gopal Dixit. He has a diverse academic background, having completed a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree in History and Hindi Literature from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Sanskrit through Open learning , alongside his regular degree (B.S.) from IIT Jodhpur. His work at VDRO is focused on integrating traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary research methodologies to create a new paradigm of learning and exploration.

Vision and Requirements of the Project

The vision behind this project by VDRO is to explore the depths of science and reach its fundamental essence, while factually reviving India's scientific heritage. This initiative combines VDRO's expertise in Vedic knowledge with the modern scientific approach of IIT Bombay, creating a unique synergy between ancient wisdom and contemporary research.

Candidate Requirements

The project welcomes both experts and interns from diverse academic backgrounds. Candidates with an interest in learning and research can join, including those specializing in: Modern Physics, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Quantum Chemistry, Cosmology & Other relevant fields

This collaboration provides an opportunity to engage in interdisciplinary research, bridging traditional Indian knowledge with modern scientific methodologies.

Vigyan Darshan Group hires candidates from diverse backgrounds for various projects. For more details, please visit the official website.

For More Information about VDRO's projects and research initiatives, visit: www.vigyandarshan.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)