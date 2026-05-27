Business News | IIT Mandi Incubated DesignlensUX Launches AI-Powered UX Intelligence Platform: Moving Beyond Limited Audits to Optimize Customer Journeys

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: As global e-commerce competition reaches unprecedented levels, brands are investing heavily in aggressive marketing, performance campaigns, and customer acquisition. Yet, despite these surging investments, many digital businesses continue to battle low conversion rates, high drop-off numbers, and fragmented customer experiences. Often, the root cause is not a lack of visibility, but hidden user experience (UX) friction buried deep within the digital transaction funnel.

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To solve this critical bottleneck, DesignlensUX, an innovative AI startup incubated at IIT Mandi and supported under the government's Startup India Seed Fund initiative, has officially announced the launch of its AI-powered UX intelligence platform. Founded by tech innovators, the platform is designed to move businesses away from legacy, static evaluations toward research backed, data-driven digital optimization.

Redefining the Boundaries of UX AnalysisTraditionally, companies looking to evaluate their digital presence have relied on manual UX audits, which are notoriously time-consuming, expensive, and heavily dependent on the subjective interpretation of individual reviewers. While traditional web analytics tools can successfully point out where users are dropping off, they rarely possess the capability to explain why those issues are occurring, or how a brand's digital experience stacks up against direct market competitors.

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DesignlensUX bypasses these limitations by automating large segments of the evaluation process through industry-specific frameworks and advanced AI analysis models. Instead of delivering a generic, one-time checklist, the platform establishes a comprehensive, continuous UX intelligence layer.

To power this system, the startup has engineered a proprietary evaluation framework featuring more than 300 distinct UX parameters across various sectors. This sophisticated framework is built upon deep empirical foundations, deriving insights from over 100 academic research papers and extensive real-world e-commerce data. Furthermore, the platform's predictive accuracy is continuously sharpened by a rapidly growing benchmark dataset compiled from the detailed analysis of more than 500 live e-commerce websites.

A Comprehensive Suite for Digital OptimizationUnlike traditional single-purpose tools, the DesignlensUX platform deploys multiple interconnected intelligence modules tailored specifically for highly experiential e-commerce segments:

- UX Audit & Scoring: Provides brands with a comprehensive, fully automated evaluation and algorithmic scoring of their website's overall user experience.

- Competitive Benchmarking: Enables an objective, side-by-side performance comparison against direct competitors within the exact same market niche.

- User Journey Analysis: Delivers a deep-dive behavioral diagnostic of customer actions across critical digital touchpoints to pinpoint friction zones.

- Industry Insights: Synthesizes data-driven trends and UX standards tailored specifically to individual e-commerce categories.

"Our goal is to move UX evaluation from subjective, opinion-based reviews to measurable and scalable intelligence," says Vijeta Kumari, Co-founder & CTO of DesignlensUX. "Businesses today need actionable insights tied directly to customer journeys, usability patterns, and concrete industry benchmarks rather than generic, theoretical recommendations."

Early Traction and Market ValidationDesignlensUX has initially deployed its platform within the high-end jewelry, luxury, beauty and wellness e-commerce sectors--verticals where customer journeys are notoriously detailed and purchasing decisions are heavily dictated by the digital experience.

The startup is already executing deployments with leading jewelry, health, beauty and wellness brands across India and the Middle East, while concurrently advancing enterprise-level discussions across broader retail sectors. Through a combination of free beta engagements and premium enterprise rollouts, the platform continues to expand its benchmarking intelligence and contextual evaluation models.

This strategic shift arrives at a turning point for the industry. Modern enterprise brands are increasingly pivoting away from top-of-funnel acquisition toward rigorous conversion rate optimization (CRO) and user retention. Simultaneously, rapid advancements in global AI infrastructure and Large Language Models (LLMs) have made this level of automated, hyper-detailed UX analysis commercially scalable for the first time.

"Many businesses know they have severe conversion issues, but they struggle to isolate the exact friction points causing those drop-offs," notes Shiven Guleria, Co-founder & CEO of DesignlensUX. "We are building an ecosystem that helps brands evaluate and cure digital experiences in a highly standardized, research-backed, and business-focused manner."

Pioneering Deep-Tech Outside the Metro HubsBeyond its immediate technological footprint, the rise of DesignlensUX highlights a broader, highly encouraging macroeconomic trend: the emergence of globally relevant deep-tech AI startups being engineered outside of traditional metropolitan tier-1 tech hubs.

Operating out of Himachal Pradesh, the founders are proving that world-class software innovation and deep-tech product development are no longer geographically constrained to major tech cities. Moving forward, the company is actively scaling its platform capabilities, reinforcing its benchmarking datasets, and building advanced predictive modules to help modern e-commerce brands secure a definitive competitive edge.

About DesignlensUXDesignlensUX is a cutting-edge AI-powered UX intelligence platform built to eliminate digital journey friction and optimize conversions for modern e-commerce brands. Incubated at IIT Mandi and supported by the Startup India Seed Fund, the platform replaces manual, subjective web reviews with scalable, research-backed competitive benchmarking and behavioral analytics.

Official Website: https://www.designlensux.com/

Email: contactus@designlensux.com

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