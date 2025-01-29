PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: IKIO Group, a leading global provider of energy-efficient lighting and energy solutions, is setting ambitious goals for the year ahead. The company is currently focused on accelerating its growth, enhancing its technological capabilities, and strengthening its commitment to sustainability.

For over 25 years, IKIO Group has been driven by dedication to creating high-quality products that meet customers' needs. From expanding into new markets to leveraging technology, R&D and sustainability, IKIO sets the stage for a transformative year.

1. New Market Growth: IKIO plans to expand its presence further in key regions such as the Gulf, U.S., and Europe. The company will strengthen existing partnerships and build new ones, ensuring its solutions reach more industries and customers.

2. Strategic Partnerships: With a series of successful collaborations carried out, IKIO currently is at the centre-stage strategy to cater to the rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

3. R&D Focus: IKIO will continue to focus on building a strong Research & Development infrastructure exploring new technologies to stay ahead of the curve in LED lighting, solar energy, and energy storage.

"With a special focus on smart lighting and energy-efficient solutions, IKIO plans to introduce products that save energy and enhance its customers' lives in practical, meaningful ways," said Sanjeet Singh, Director of IKIO Group.

IKIO is committed to enhancing production efficiency by integrating advanced automation and AI systems, enabling optimized processes, cost reductions, and maintaining the highest quality standards. With a strong focus on sustainability, the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, expanding its solar-powered manufacturing facilities and working to minimize emissions across all operations. To meet the growing global demand for its products, IKIO is significantly expanding its Noida manufacturing facilities in 2025, ensuring increased capacity and continued innovation in production.

About IKIO Group

IKIO Lighting Limited is a leading ODM manufacturer and end-to-end solutions provider in India, specializing in LED lighting, electronic products, switches, and RV components. With over two decades of legacy, IKIO combines innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The company's cutting-edge R&D capabilities and fully integrated manufacturing infrastructure support a diverse product portfolio for commercial, industrial applications. Serving clients in India and globally, IKIO proudly supports the 'Make in India' campaign and is committed to delivering energy-efficient, high-quality solutions globally.

