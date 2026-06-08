Business News | IMAGEXX Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes with Powerful Conversations on the Future of Communications and Celebration of Industry Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: Adgully and The PR Post successfully concluded the IMAGEXX Summit & Awards 2026 on 3rd June 2026 at the Sheraton Hotel, New Delhi, bringing together some of the most influential leaders from public relations, corporate communications, media, public affairs, and reputation management. Held under the theme "PR Beyond Vanity: Trust, Growth & Speed," the summit explored how communications is evolving into a strategic business function that drives trust, growth, and measurable business impact.

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The summit featured an esteemed line-up of speakers and industry experts, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India; Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor - Special Projects & Senior Anchor, Network18; Darshan Shah, Co-founder & CEO, NewsReach; Yashika Sagar, Senior Account Director, Fuzion PR; Abhi Mahapatra, Founder & CEO, AMPERA; Monica Dubey, Head of Corporate Communications, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Aashima Malik, Senior Vice President - Consumer & Tech, Ruder Finn; Shishir Sinha, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine; Abhinav Gupta, Associate General Manager, Times of India; and Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head - Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Tech Mahindra, among several other distinguished industry leaders.

Throughout the day, conversations centered on the changing role of communications professionals in an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven environment. Speakers highlighted the growing importance of trust, authenticity, agility, data-led decision-making, and purpose-driven storytelling in building meaningful stakeholder relationships and driving business outcomes.

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Explore the conversations at IMAGEXX 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said: "PR and communications today have a far greater responsibility than managing narratives; they are instrumental in building trust, influencing perception, and driving business growth. IMAGEXX Summit & Awards was conceived as a platform to celebrate excellence while encouraging industry-wide dialogue on the challenges and opportunities ahead."

A special highlight of this year's event was the announcement of "Beyond The Headline", a first-of-its-kind live communications challenge launched by Adgully and The PR Post. Designed to showcase the strategic thinking, creativity, storytelling expertise, and problem-solving abilities of emerging PR and Corporate Communications professionals, the initiative aims to provide young talent with a platform to demonstrate their skills in real-world communication scenarios. The challenge is expected to become a significant industry platform for identifying and nurturing the next generation of communications leaders.

The summit culminated with the much-anticipated IMAGEXX Awards 2026, recognizing agencies, consultancies, organizations, campaigns, and communication professionals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and measurable impact over the past year.

Key Award Winners

Leading the honours, Adfactors PR was named PR Agency of the Year, while Kaizzen received the Jury Choice Award and Media Mantra won the Adgully Choice Award, underscoring their leadership and impact in the communications industry. The Awards also recognised excellence across the profession, with honours going to organisations including L&T Finance Ltd., Godrej Industries Group, HFCL Limited, Blue Dart, Ruder Finn, Kommune Brand Communications, Fuzion Public Relations, Candour Communications, Teamwork Communications Group, Artsmith Concepts and Visions, Consocia Advisory, and CommsCredible, celebrating outstanding achievements in corporate communications, workplace culture, specialist consulting, and industry leadership.

View complete list of winners

IMAGEXX 2026 was supported by leading industry partners, with Kaizzen as the Presenting Partner, Fuzion Public Relations as the Powered By Partner, and Alkimyx, Kommune Brand Communications, The Mavericks, Media Mantra and Ruder Finn as Gold Partners. NewsReach partnered as the Communication Partner, Ipsos as Knowledge Partner while EVOC came on board as the Industry Partner.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. Founded in 2009, the platform covers the entire ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully operates a portfolio of editorial properties including Adgully India, The PR Post, Adgully Asia and Adgully Middle East, focused on the media, marketing, advertising, and communications industries across the Middle East. Adgully has established a strong presence in the online space and is known for its legacy of high-impact industry events such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX, FINIXX, and nationwide editions of CMOs' Charcha across major cities.

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