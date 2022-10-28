Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Imaginarium, India's premier advanced design and digital manufacturing services and solutions provider, become the first company in India to be included in the HP Digital Manufacturing Network, as a Multi Jet Fusion Production Professional partner.

HP's Digital Manufacturing Network provides an ecosystem of partners with expertise using HP's industrial-grade 3D printing solutions and their end-to-end 3D printing capabilities: Advanced additive manufacturing processes, Robust quality management, Industry-standard certifications and Volume job production.

Also Read | Windows 11 'Phone Link’ To Let Users Connect to Android Phones From Computer via Mobile Hotspot.

HP's DMN program accelerates digital manufacturing at scale through 2 core vectors: 1) growth of demand for final parts produced using HP's Multi Jet Fusion and 2) growth and enablement of production capacity. HP's DMN helps to educate and develop partners to be able to resolve customer demand for parts across key industries and applications bringing up the benefits of additive manufacturing: rapid innovation, shorter time to market, reduced inventory costs, more efficient supply chains, higher capital efficiency and high-quality standards.

Imaginarium is utilising HP's 3D Printing Solutions to cater to a variety of industries across the world. Imaginarium's most recent technology addition is the flagship ready-for-manufacturing HP Jet Fusion 5200 series 3D printing solution. Imaginarium's commitment to end-use high-quality precision manufacturing has crowned the Indian-born brand as a leading global digital manufacturing services and solutions provider.

Also Read | SSC GD Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 24,369 Constable Posts at ssc.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

Wayne Davey, HP's Global Head of 3D Printing Solutions Go-to-Market stated, "We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Imaginarium and thrilled they are bringing their leading production capabilities to the HP Digital Manufacturing Network. Imaginarium is demonstrating a successful path to AM production using HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology. We look forward to seeing the breakthrough applications they help bring to market in India and beyond." "ZorioneRiezu, HP's Digital Manufacturing program enables end customers to take advantage of the benefits of digital manufacturing and the production-grade capabilities of HP's 3D printing solutions in India and more broadly throughout APJ." HP's goal with the DMN has been to create a robust ecosystem of trusted partners and manufacturers across the world to help enable more resilient and diversified supply chains.

Imaginarium's extensive experience with advanced digital manufacturing is propelling India to become a leader in end-use, on-demand, localised manufacturing. Imaginarium's addition to HP's DMN will increase confidence in India's Make in India movement. Aashay Mehta, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Imaginarium has stated, "We have worked with HP for a very long time and their continued confidence in our quality standards and manufacturing practices push us to explore cutting-edge solutions and services and bring them to companies across the globe. We are very proud to become a part of HP's prestigious DMN."

Imaginarium has been promoting end-use applications utilising Additive Manufacturing and technologies such as HP's Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) have been integral for the strategic alignment of their offering to the market.

The shift from prototyping to production is being enabled using (re)design for additive manufacturing and developing applications where AM creates an attractive business case. Some of the largest industries to adopt the vision of AM have been Robotics, UAVs, EVs and Automotive. Imaginarium has created the offering of localised on-demand manufacturing available to all sectors.

Imaginarium is offering an integrated ecosystem of advanced design and digital manufacturing to clients and companies across the globe. To read more about their end-to-end solutions and services, please visit their website here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)