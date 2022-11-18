Frankfurt [Germany], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Imaginarium, India's premier advanced manufacturing ecosystem, becomes the value-added distributor of Formlabs, a leading global high-performance 3D printer manufacturer.

Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe. As a driving force of additive manufacturing adoption across the globe, Formlabs has created an ecosystem of software, hardware and qualified applications for a range of industries.

With a material library of over 30 resins and powders, Formlabs caters to a melting pot of industries across the world, ranging from healthcare and dental to engineering and jewellery. Known for their iconic desktop SLA 3D printers, Formlabs has recently launched its successful desktop SLS manufacturing solution known as Fuse 1 and Fuse 1+. Through this new partnership, Imaginarium and Formlabs will enable a new age of additive manufacturing technology adoption.

Imaginarium's vision is focused on evangelising the manufacturing landscape in India; enabling the country to become a powerhouse of advanced manufacturing. To facilitate this vision, Imaginarium is fostering partnerships with leading 3D printer manufacturers across the globe, creating a gateway for innovation and technology-advancement. Imaginarium's commitment to end-use, high-quality, precision manufacturing has crowned the Indian born brand as a leading global digital manufacturing company.

Michael Agam, General Manager of the APAC region for Formlabs has stated, "We are thrilled to announce Imaginarium as a value-added distributor of Formlabs. Imaginarium has distinguished itself as a leader in the additive manufacturing industry by pioneering ground-breaking applications and processes for a host of industries. Imaginarium's continued commitment to enabling the adoption of additive manufacturing is a vision we believe in and wish to facilitate. Through this VAD, Imaginarium and Formlabs will facilitate an industrial manufacturing revolution to enable on-demand, localised, end-use manufacturing."

Imaginarium is utilising Formlabs' Manufacturing Solutions to cater to a variety of industries across the world. Imaginarium's most recent technology addition is the flagship SLS Fuse 1+ ecosystem, enabling end-use manufacturing of industrial grade parts for industries such as automotive, healthcare and aviation.

Imaginarium's extensive 15+ years of experience in this field is propelling India to become a leader in advanced and digital manufacturing. Aashay Mehta, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Imaginarium has stated, "We are ecstatic to become a value-added distributor of Formlabs. This partnership will enable India to leap in its democratisation of additive manufacturing. The India of today, offers a great landscape and growth opportunity to accelerate industry 4.0. We are excited to bring Formlabs' cutting-edge solutions to the Indian subcontinent, empowering customers to qualify new applications of AM for all industries."

Imaginarium and Formlabs together will educate and develop partners to be able to resolve customer demand for manufacturing across key industries and applications, highlighting key benefits such as but limited to, industrial-grade standards, rapid innovation, material flexibility and on-demand, localised manufacturing. With a focus on accelerating and empowering India's ambition needs, Imaginarium is committed to manufacturing a new future for India.

To read more about Imaginarium and Formlabs' offerings, please visit the website here.

