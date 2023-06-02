BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2: Impetus Technologies, a leading digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to large enterprises worldwide, proudly announces the remarkable achievement of its Founder and Executive Chairman, Praveen Kankariya, who has been honored with the prestigious Indore Gaurav Samman 2023 in the category of Information Technology. The Indore Gaurav Samman award was presented by the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries. The state government recognizes individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the development and progress of the city. This award is a testament to Kankariya's relentless dedication, visionary leadership, and exceptional work in the Information Technology sector. Expressing his gratitude, Kankariya said, "I'm immensely grateful for this remarkable recognition bestowed upon Impetus, and it fills us with great pride to receive the prestigious Indore Gaurav Samman award. With this recognition as a driving force, Impetus remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions, pushing boundaries, and making a meaningful difference. We take great pride in being an integral part of the dynamic Indore community, where the emphasis on maintaining a clean and green environment has driven us to wholeheartedly pursue our goals." The entire team at Impetus joins in celebrating Kankariya's outstanding achievement. This recognition serves as motivation to further drive excellence, inspire innovation, and continue making a positive impact not only in Indore but also on a global scale.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.)

