New Delhi [India], February 11: Impetus Technologies is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what the employees say about their experience at Impetus, reflecting the positive environment they strive to create every day. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors that drive innovation, retention, and business success. Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO at Impetus Technologies, shared his thoughts on this milestone:

"At Impetus, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, empowerment, and a shared purpose. Achieving the Great Place To Work Certification™ again this year is a testament to our people-centric culture, where every employee plays a vital role in our success. We remain committed to fostering an environment that enables our people to thrive, innovate, and grow together."

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Impetus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are:

* 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work

* 2x more likely to be paid fairly, share in company profits, and have equal growth opportunities

