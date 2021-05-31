Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has launched the new BMW X7 M50d 'Dark Shadow' Edition today. Limited units of the exclusive edition can now be booked at shop.bmw.in. The model is available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class - the flagship of the X Range. It opens up a brand-new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey.

With its unique BMW Individual design and equipment features, the new BMW X7 'Dark Shadow' Edition underlines both the bold appearance and the luxury ambience of our largest SAV.

It serves to enhance its ultra-exclusivity with limited editions of just 500 units world-wide. The precisely coordinated details of the design and features give it the status of a collector's item. With the BMW X7 'Dark Shadow' Edition, the possibilities are truly limitless."

Limited units of the BMW X7 'Dark Shadow' Edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a special price -

The BMW X7 M50d 'Dark Shadow' Edition: INR 2,02,00,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For more information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The BMW X7 'Dark Shadow' Edition

The most striking feature is the BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. This particularly high-quality and elaborate body finish is being used for the first time in a BMW X model. The expressive paint finish in body columns, exterior mirror bases, a black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille create a subtle contrast to the matt shimmering body.

The bold impression is also underlined by the BMW Individual roof rail high gloss shadow line. Dynamic SAV character is emphasized by aerodynamically optimized bodywork elements of the M Sport package as standard. New BMW Laserlight makes a striking impression and distributes light perfectly. Another exclusive feature is the 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matt finish and fitted with mixed tyres.

The interior provides considerable spaciousness offering a pioneering interplay of exclusivity, functionality and freedom. There is incomparable comfort all the way to the third row with the six-seater configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row.

Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a luxurious SAV with electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function. Active seat ventilation in front seats reduces stiffness and fatigue by continuously adjusting the seat surface.

The M leather steering wheel and BMW Individual equipment provide highest level of exclusivity. Superior BMW Individual Merino Full Leather upholstery comes in 'night blue/black' two-tone with contrasting seams, as does the BMW Individual roof liner in night blue with Alcantara finish. The upper part of instrument panel and door armrests are covered with Nappa leather in night blue.

Black Merino Leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests. In addition, BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Fineline Black with aluminium inlays contribute to the fascinating aura of the edition. The centre console's unique design is underscored by BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing an edition logo.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof extending till the third row, allowing dynamic light flow throughout. The car has five-zone air conditioning with extended features.

Soft-close function for doors adds to increased levels of comfort. The absolute highlight in the interior is 'Crafted Clarity' which is a host of operational features crafted in exquisite glass that embellish the insert of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The BMW X7 M50d is powered by 2993 cc three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which produces an output of 400 hp and a maximum torque of 760 Nm at 2,000 - 3,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.4 seconds. The superior engine performance is accompanied by the emotionally powerful sound of the M Sport exhaust system.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. The new BMW X7 M50d comes as standard with the M Sport differential and a model-specific chassis set-up to sharpen the car's agility and steering precision, giving it the unmistakable character of an M Performance model, but redefined for the luxury segment. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X), extended 'Dynamic Traction Control' (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. The first-ever BMW X7 is equipped with Park Distance Control (PDC) including sensors at both the front and rear. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch Control Display.

Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. The BMW Head-Up Display projects driving-related information onto the windscreen and directly into the driver's field of view. It employs full-colour graphics and provides a wealth of information to the driver without having to divert their eyes from the road.

Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

