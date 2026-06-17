Business News | InCred Capital Expands Global Footprint with Launch of US Operations; Appoints Arunava Das as CEO, North America

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): InCred Capital, the institutional, wealth and asset management arm of InCred Group, announced the launch of its US operations with the opening of its New York office.

Building on its established presence across India, Singapore, Dubai and London, the launch marks another important milestone in InCred Capital's journey to build a leading global platform connecting international capital with India's growth opportunities.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?.

The New York office will focus on serving institutional investors, family offices and sophisticated clients through differentiated India-focused research, execution, corporate access and capital markets solutions, alongside curated opportunities across private markets, fixed income, alternatives, structured products and bespoke investment strategies.

To lead its North American business, InCred Capital has appointed financial services veteran Arunava Das as CEO, North America.

Also Read | Citroen eC3X Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Arunava brings more than two decades of experience across institutional equities, capital markets and wealth management. Prior to joining InCred Capital, he served as CEO & Managing Director of JM Financial Securities Inc. and JM Private Wealth (North America). He has also held senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and Edelweiss Capital.

Commenting on the launch, Bhupinder Singh, Founder of InCred Group, said: "The United States is a critical market for InCred Capital and a natural next step in our global expansion. As India's economy, capital markets and corporate sector continue to scale, global investor interest in India is stronger than ever. Our presence in New York will allow us to engage more closely with leading institutional investors, family offices and corporations, while helping our clients access opportunities across one of the world's most dynamic growth markets.

Arunava combines deep market expertise with long-standing relationships across the North American investment community. He is the ideal leader to build and scale our business in the region."

Commenting on his appointment, Arunava Das said: "I am excited to join InCred Capital at a time when India is increasingly becoming a strategic allocation for global investors. InCred has built a highly respected franchise across lending, wealth management, asset management, investment banking and institutional equities, supported by a strong culture of innovation and client focus. I look forward to establishing our North American presence and strengthening the bridge between global investors and the opportunities emerging from India's growth story."

With operations across India, Singapore, Dubai, London and now New York, InCred Capital operates an integrated platform spanning wealth management, asset management and institutional equities. The business manages over INR 1 lakh crore (USD 10.5 billion) in wealth assets and approximately INR 10,000 crore (USD 1 billion) in asset management assets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)