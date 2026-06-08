Business News | Independent Talent Powerhouse Prarthana Ajmani Reaffirms Commitment to Cinematic Talent Through Strategic Alliances

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Armour Entertainment, a leading celebrity talent management company, today announced a strategic initiative to broaden its engagement with industry partners. Spearheaded by seasoned industry expert Prarthana Ajmani who is the Founder & CEO, the move reaffirms the company's deep-rooted dedication to the craft of film making and sustained growth of the artists it represents.

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Operating independently at the forefront of the film industry, Ajmani has been instrumental in leading and shaping the acting careers of some of Indian cinema's most acclaimed names. Through a meticulous & validated hands-on approach, Armour Entertainment has built an elite roster of powerhouse performers, including the likes of Shefali Shah, Sidhant Gupta, and Ronit Roy, among others.

The company operates with the highest standards enabling secure partnerships with artists. Their expertise in navigating the complexities of the entertainment business, backed by principles and proven processes, has cemented Armour Entertainment as a trusted, formidable force in talent representation. Building on this legacy, Armour Entertainment is now taking a progressive step to fortify the broader entertainment landscape.

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"The entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving, and I have always believed that a collaborative ecosystem can unlock exponentially larger opportunities for artists," said Prarthana. "Our commitment has always been, and remains, steadfastly dedicated to the craft and to our talent. By strengthening our relationships with industry peers, we are not only looking out for the artists but also hope to contribute to the collective growth and expand possibilities for the industry as a whole."

Recognizing that the modern entertainment sector thrives on synergy, these forward-looking associations would be designed to align seamlessly with the best interests of acting talent, fostering an environment where shared expertise, resources, and expansive networks translate into unprecedented avenues for artists.

About The Company: Armour Entertainment is a leading celebrity talent management agency dedicated to shaping acting careers. Founded by Prarthana Ajmani, the company provides comprehensive representation, focusing on the long-term growth, creative integrity, and business success of its artists while championing a collaborative approach to growth.

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