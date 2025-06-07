PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: In a world increasingly defined by conscious consumerism and sustainability, Indha, a homegrown social enterprise, is emerging as a powerful model of how design, innovation, and rural empowerment can intersect to drive meaningful business and social change.Aimed at empowering women from underserved communities with skills that help them economically sustain themselves and live a life of dignity, Indha has trained and impacted 10,000 women and over 100 rural families positively.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Founded in 2005 by World's First Woman Airbus-300 Commander, Captain Indraani Singh, Indha began as a small initiative in Village Daulatabad, Gurgaon, to create sustainable livelihoods for underserved women. Today, it has evolved into ten full-fledged production and design units that repurpose CPUs, tablets, packaging wood, glass bottles, fabric waste, cardboard, and more, turning them into home decor, stationery, utility bags, and corporate gifts, all while preserving handmade excellence and traditional art.

"We've always looked inward - finding beauty, utility, and purpose in what's already around us," says Capt. IndraaniSingh, Founder of Indha and Literacy India. "Our design thinking is rooted in frugal innovation - from making bags out of newspapers, using old sarees for children's dresses, or converting waste wood into art. This ethos eventually led us to set up our own paper recycling unit. For us, sustainability isn't a trend - it's our foundation."

Also Read | Mega Boost to Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Vande Bharat Train Between Katra, Srinagar Begins Today; Slashes Travel Time to 3 Hours.

Indha's artisans - primarily women from rural and peri-urban communities - are more than just skilled craftswomen; they are producers, mentors, and eco-entrepreneurs. From managing production lines and developing new product concepts to training newcomers in embroidery, printing, papercraft, and stitching, these women play a central role in shaping Indha's creative output.

Their collaboration extends beyond the physical workspace - WhatsApp groups serve as vibrant design forums where artisans and design leads share patterns, exchange ideas, and offer daily encouragement. Leveraging technology, including AI-powered design tools, Indha has built a dynamic, interconnected ecosystem where innovation and knowledge flow seamlessly across centres--fostering creativity, skill-sharing, and a strong sense of community.

Endorsed by Corporates: Conscious Gifting Goes Mainstream

In recent years, KPMG India, Orange, Dell, Intach, Teleperformance, Sita India, BioDerma, and other responsible businesses have partnered with Indha for sustainable corporate gifting and employee engagement initiatives. These partnerships not only support local artisans but also reflect the growing corporate shift towards ESG-aligned, purpose-led procurement.

Through a growing presence via exhibitions and institutional collaborations, Indha has established itself as a scalable, replicable model of circular economy that puts women, innovation, and responsible designing at its core.

As India deepens its focus on sustainability, skill-building, and climate resilience, stories like Indha's serve as a powerfulreminder: solutions can come from the grassroots.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)