India and Georgia Unite at Yoga for LiFE Conference to Promote Global Wellness and Sustainable Living

Tbilisi [Georgia], April 15: A significant milestone in international collaboration for health and sustainability was achieved with the Yoga for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Conference hosted at the Biltmore Hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia. Organized by Swasti Yoga Center, a leading AYUSH-recognized yoga institute from Pune, India, the event brought together wellness experts, government dignitaries, youth innovators, and cultural ambassadors from both nations to promote yoga as a powerful tool for sustainable development.

At the heart of the conference was a shared commitment to climate consciousness, cultural connection, and collective well-being. The event marked an important step in strengthening ties between India and Georgia, rooted in shared values of tradition, holistic health, and environmental responsibility.

International Presence and Warm Support

The conference was honored by the presence of Mr. Giorgi Tsiklauri, Hon'ble Mayor of Tetritskaro Municipality, and Dr. Levan Cholokashvili, MD, PhD, a respected oncologist at Chachava Clinic. In their remarks, both dignitaries emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare, cultural exchange, and youth involvement in addressing global challenges.

The event brought together thought leaders, government officials, wellness experts, and youth innovators from India and Georgia, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable lifestyle choices. Swasti Yoga Center's founder, Dr. Vikas Chothe, emphasized the importance of a collective global effort to integrate yoga into climate-conscious living.

Key Highlights of the Yoga for LiFE Conference:

* Yoga Startup Challenge: The event showcased sustainable business ideas, including upcycled yoga accessories such as eco-friendly mats and bags, combining entrepreneurship with environmental mindfulness.

* Panel Discussion on Green Yoga & Responsible Tourism: Leading experts engaged in a thought-provoking discussion on how yoga practices can promote sustainable living. Topics included low-carbon yoga practices, sustainable yoga retreats, and ethical wellness tourism, exploring how yoga can inspire responsible travel choices.

* Book Launches: Swasti Yoga Center unveiled several important works, including The Green Yoga Instructor Program, Panchatantra, and a Georgian translation of the Yoga Sutras. These publications provide invaluable resources for both yoga practitioners and those interested in sustainable living.

* Cultural Exchange: The conference was enriched by a celebration of Indian and Georgian cultural traditions. Performances, music, and dance from both countries showcased the vibrant diversity and shared heritage between the two cultures, highlighting the universal appeal of yoga and wellness.

* Felicitation Ceremony: The event culminated in a heartfelt recognition of all the contributors, speakers, and volunteers who made the conference possible. Their dedication and insights played a vital role in making the Yoga for LiFE Conference a transformative experience.

The Green Yoga courses were one of the major attractions, as Swasti Yoga Center introduced training programs designed to merge yoga with sustainable living practices. These courses are intended to teach yoga instructors how to incorporate eco-friendly principles into their teaching methods, thereby encouraging practitioners to adopt greener lifestyles.

"This is not just a conference--it is a movement," said Dr. Vikas Chothe, founder of Swasti Yoga Center. "Through yoga, we aim to inspire a shift in mindset toward more sustainable, mindful living that benefits not only the individual but also the planet. The LiFE mission is about making small changes that together create a monumental global impact."

Supporting India's LiFE Mission

The Yoga for LiFE Conference also aligns with India's LiFE Mission (Lifestyle for Environment), a global initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Launched to encourage sustainable lifestyles, the LiFE movement advocates for eco-conscious living and climate-responsible behavior at an individual level. The initiative promotes practices like reducing waste, conserving resources, and integrating nature into everyday life. The Yoga for LiFE conference was supported by H S Dutt, Sushil Malik, Arun Khatri and officials of Indian Embassy, Georgia, demonstrating how yoga can play an integral role in shifting the world toward sustainable living.

About Swasti Yoga Center

Swasti Yoga Center, located in Pune, India, is an internationally recognized yoga institute certified by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. With its dedication to spreading authentic yoga education worldwide, Swasti Yoga Center offers a variety of AYUSH yoga certification teacher training courses, including Level 1-Level 4 courses, each designed to ensure a deep understanding of traditional yoga principles.

Swasti Yoga Center is committed to integrating yoga with a modern, sustainable lifestyle. It believes in using yoga as a tool for personal transformation and climate-conscious living. The center also focuses on wellness tourism and international collaborations, offering opportunities for students from across the world to learn and immerse themselves in authentic yoga practices.

