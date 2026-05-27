Business News | India and Italy to Celebrate 2027 as 'Year of Culture and Tourism' To Deepen Bilateral Ties; Italy Travel Demand Expected to Grow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: India and Italy have decided to celebrate 2027 as the "Year of Culture and Tourism between India and Italy", adding a cultural dimension to a relationship that has steadily grown stronger over the years. The announcement, made under the broader India-Italy joint declaration, is being seen as another step towards deepening cooperation between the two countries beyond trade and diplomacy.

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While discussions around the move have largely focused on culture and bilateral relations, it has also renewed interest among Indian travellers looking at Italy not just as a European destination, but as a country with growing ties to India. Travel companies have already started seeing increased searches for an Italy Visa from India, for planning long holidays, family travel, and multi-city Europe trips.

The decision comes at a time when the India Italy partnership is expanding across several areas including tourism, education, mobility, clean energy, and infrastructure. During PM Modi's Italy visit, both countries also discussed long-term collaboration under the joint strategic action plan 2025-2029, which aims to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors over the next few years.

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More than a diplomatic announcement

The declaration around the Year of Culture and Tourism is not being treated as just another ceremonial announcement. For both countries, culture has always played a central role in shaping identity, and that common ground is becoming more visible in recent years.

Both Italy and India are renowned for their long-standing customs, geographical variety, historic buildings, artwork, and culinary traditions. That similarity is one of the reasons the India - Italy Strategic Partnership has started feeling more people-driven rather than limited to official meetings and trade conversations.

Another area receiving increasing interest relates to global initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), where Italy is seen to have a vital role in terms of ensuring improved connectivity between India and Europe. Such examples only serve to further illustrate that the current India-Italy ties continue to evolve.

Italy continues to remain a favourite among Indian travellers

For many Indian tourists, Italy has always been associated with experiences rather than just sightseeing. Whether it's Rome's historic streets, Venice's canals, or Florence's architecture, the country attracts travellers looking for a slower and more immersive holiday.

Travel has also become easier to plan now. Many tourists are finding better deals and discounts for cheap flights to Rome, which has made Italy more accessible and affordable compared to a few years ago.

Accommodation options have become much more diverse. Travelers now have an opportunity to choose between a variety of accommodations including boutique or luxury when trying to find the best hotels in Rome, based on their preferences.

Growing interest in Schengen travel

With stronger India Italy ties and increasing awareness around the cultural partnership, travel experts believe demand for the Schengen visa is expected to rise steadily over the next few years.

Italy is often one of the first countries Indian travellers choose while planning European holidays. Many visitors combine Italy with nearby destinations, which is also why curated Europe tour packages are becoming increasingly popular among families and younger travellers.

Why choose Akbar Travels Companies like Akbar Travels have also seen this shift over the years, especially as more Indian travellers begin looking for longer and better-planned European holidays instead of rushed itineraries.

With over 46 years of experience in the travel industry, Akbar Travels has gradually become part of how many travellers now plan their Italy trips. Instead of handling flights, hotels, visas, insurance, and local planning separately, many prefer having their travel arrangements managed in a more streamlined way under one roof.

This includes assistance with Schengen visa processing and priority appointments, along with access to flight and hotel deals, customised Italy tour package and multi-city Europe travel options. Support with forex and travel insurance has also become an important part of the planning process, particularly for travellers visiting Europe for the first time.

For many tourists, the reassurance of having guidance available before and during travel also makes a difference, especially while planning longer international holidays.

A relationship that feels increasingly connected

What makes the India-Italy joint declaration significant is that it brings culture and tourism into the centre of the conversation. Trade agreements and infrastructure projects may strengthen economies, but travel is often what creates familiarity between people.

That is perhaps why the decision to celebrate 2027 as the Year of Culture and Tourism feels relevant at this moment. It reflects how both countries are trying to build a relationship that feels more connected, accessible, and visible to ordinary travellers as well.

Final thoughts

The decision to celebrate 2027 as the "Year of Culture and Tourism between India and Italy" may begin as a diplomatic initiative, but its impact will likely be seen most through travel, tourism, and cultural exchange.

For Indian travellers, Italy has always been aspirational. Now, with stronger cooperation, easier planning options, and growing connectivity, it may also begin to feel much closer than before.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)