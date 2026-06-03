Business News | India and South Africa to Scale Up Bilateral Cooperation in AI, Digital Infrastructure and Advance Manufacturing

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India and South Africa are strengthening ties in future technologies as a major focus. Both countries on Wednesday agreed to scale up bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing as key priorities for the next phase of engagement, as stated by the Ministry of Science & Technology press release.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh held bilateral talks with Dr Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa. Singh called for taking the India-Africa relationship towards innovation-driven partnerships for economic and societal impact at scale.

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Dr Jitendra Singh said that the next phase of India-South Africa engagement must be shaped by emerging technologies, innovation ecosystems, startup partnerships and industry-linked research. He said the two countries possess complementary strengths that can be leveraged to create affordable, scalable and inclusive technological solutions for the developing world, the Ministry said in a release.

The Minister noted that "both countries are increasingly contributing to shaping international conversations on science, technology and innovation through platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA, while also advancing bilateral cooperation across multiple strategic sectors."

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Singh further remarked, "India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing innovation ecosystems, supported by major national initiatives in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems, digital public infrastructure and startup-led innovation."

He said these advancements present new opportunities for collaborative research, technology development and innovation partnerships with South Africa, the release noted.

As per the Ministry, a major outcome of the discussions was the decision to intensify collaboration in advanced materials and manufacturing, geospatial technologies and digital infrastructure, priority areas identified under the India-South Africa Joint Committee mechanism. Both countries have agreed to accelerate interactions among scientists, institutions and technical experts to transform these focus areas into concrete collaborative programmes and outcomes.

The discussions also highlighted substantial opportunities in biotechnology, genomics, vaccine development, health technologies and pandemic preparedness.

Furthermore, "South Africa expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with India in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, health sciences, vaccine research and skills development."

Additionally, Dr. Jitendra Singh invited South Africa's active participation in the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Ministerial Meeting scheduled to be held in Chennai in August 2026. Likewise, South Africa invited India to participate in the Science Forum South Africa 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)