Business News | India Can Build Starlink-like Satellite Constellations: SatCom India President Subba Rao

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India has the potential to build satellite constellations similar to Starlink and serve global markets under the country's ongoing space sector reforms, according to pioneering technologist and entrepreneur Subba Rao, the President of the SATCOM Industry Association of India (SIA-India).

Rao, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) said government support, private sector participation, and a growing ecosystem of startups are creating significant opportunities for India to emerge as a major player in the global space economy.

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Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the India Space Congress 2026, Rao highlighted the role of the industry body. "We contributed to 106 satellites of ISRO and about 88 launch vehicles of ISRO. Now, since after the reforms, we can have our own satellites, so we're given the opportunity to work on a geostationary satellite now," he said.

According to the technologist, government support for building and launching satellite constellations from India is opening up new opportunities for the country's space industry.

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"The Government of India also equally supporting the constellation to be built in the country and it can be launched from India itself on that. So therefore, a lot of opportunities can be obtained on that," Rao said.

He further noted that the company aims to create geostationary satellite of more than 100 Mbps. "The GPPS can be distributed across the country. The first company in the private sector by the government of India, given opportunity," he said.

"So both in communications area and earth operation area, we have been effectively contributing. We can continue to develop that area," he added.

Commenting on the grand listing of SpaceX, Rao said Indian entrepreneurship is guided by a broader purpose beyond financial success, which he described as a "dharmic" approach.

"The way Indians look at their entrepreneurship is something different than what westerns look at that. In the western world, money and the goal is only around that. But in India, we always look at a dharmic entrepreneurship. So therefore, Indian also can build the large empires, large industrial segments in this area to serve the global population," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)