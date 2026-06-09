Business News | India Chairs BRICS Agricultural Working Group Meeting in Indore; Focus on Food Security, Tech Cooperation

New Delhi, [India] June 9 (ANI): India, as the current chair of BRICS, is hosting a three-day meeting of the BRICS Agricultural Working Group in Indore that began today and will run until June 11.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Joint Secretary Ajeet Sahu said the deliberations will cover how member nations can address challenges to food security and strengthen cooperation in agricultural technologies.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission News: How the New 3,490-Calorie Formula Could Boost Central Government Employees’ Minimum Wage.

He noted that the discussions are focused on two key questions - tackling financial and other factors that impact food security, and discussing ways to increase collaboration on technology between BRICS countries.

With India and other BRICS nations having large populations, ensuring a stable food supply remains a priority for the grouping.

Also Read | 'Lock Upp' 2: Reality Show To Return With 2nd Season on June 27.

The working group meeting is part of the build-up to the ministerial-level engagements scheduled for June 12-13, where ministers from BRICS countries will take final decisions on declarations and policy directions emerging from the official-level talks. The Indore meeting sets the agenda by aligning views on technology sharing, trade, and sustainable farming practices.

BRICS Agriculture refers to the cooperation framework among member countries on farming, food security and rural development. Set up in 2011, the BRICS Agricultural Working Group meets annually to coordinate policy, share research and promote joint projects.

Its mandate includes improving agricultural productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, expanding trade in agri-products, and developing climate-resilient and sustainable farming methods. Member countries use the platform to exchange data on crop patterns, soil health, precision farming and digital tools, and to align positions in multilateral forums like the FAO and WTO.

Food security is central to BRICS Agriculture because Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa together account for over 40% of the world's population and a large share of global agricultural output. By pooling research and technology, the group aims to help farmers raise yields with fewer inputs, cut waste in supply chains, and ensure stable access to food despite price volatility or climate shocks.

Under India's chairmanship this year, the working group is emphasizing practical cooperation -- from sharing innovations in water-efficient irrigation and seed technology to creating mechanisms that make trade between BRICS nations smoother. The outcomes from Indore will feed into the ministerial meeting, where countries will agree on a joint declaration outlining priorities for the year ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)