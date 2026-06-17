Business News | India Conclave 2026 Celebrates Excellence, Innovation and Leadership Across Industries in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17: The India Business Conclave 2026, organized by the The Business Ascent , concluded successfully at Hyatt Centric Hebbal, Bengaluru, bringing together distinguished government officials, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, industry leaders, innovators, professionals, and changemakers from across India. Held under the theme "Leading the Future: Innovation, Investment & Impact," the conclave served as a powerful platform for leadership dialogue, business networking, knowledge exchange, recognition of excellence, and collaborative growth.

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The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri A. Padma Kumar, DIGP, CRPF Bengaluru; Mohamad Rafi Pasha, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Commercial Taxes, Government of Karnataka; Bharathi Magadum, Deputy Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Karnataka; Shri N. S. Patil, Former Honorable Judge, Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Courts; and Dr. N. Prabhakaran, Vice-Chairman, Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST), DRDO, Bengaluru ; Panduranga S , Deputy Superintendent of Police,Doddabalapura Sub-Division , Bengaluru

A special highlight of the event was the launch of "The Business Ascent" Magazine, followed by an inspiring keynote address by Ramani Iyer, Serial Entrepreneur, Investor, Mentor, Founder of Elephantgod Accelerator, and Co-Founder of Justdial Ltd. His insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, and business transformation received tremendous appreciation from the audience.

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The conclave featured distinguished speakers including Dr. John Yesudhas, CEO, IGO Group; Sukanya Kumar Nambiar, Co-Founder & Director, The Preschool Olympiad; Pritam Kumar Agarwal, Founder Director, Hello Kids Preschool & Riverstone School; Shrenik Paras Parmar, Founder & CEO, DegreeLabs Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.; and Bharathi Magadum, Deputy Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Karnataka.

The first panel discussion on "Future of Education 2030: AI, Innovation, Employability & Human-Centric Learning" featured Pritam Kumar Agarwal, Founder Director, Hello Kids Preschool & Riverstone School; Ajitesh Basani, Managing Director, The Shri Ram Universal School; Dr. Raghavan D. Belur, Director HR, ACU-Adichunchanagiri University; Uttama Singh, CEO, MKM Group of Colleges for Girls, Hodal (Haryana); Dr. Nagaraju N., Director, Nagarjuna School of Excellence; Dr. Vedavathi Dinesh, Founder Principal, Green Eden Public School; and Mohammed Abdul Majid, Vice Principal, Neo School Aizza High School.

The second panel discussion on "From Play-Based Learning to Future Skills: Transforming Early Childhood Education for the Next Generation" featured Sunita Jain, CEO, Hello Kids; Chandrika Bharath, Founder & CEO, Cuddles Preschool & Daycare Centres; Priyanka Gupta, Founder, 11:11 Advertisings; Jaitri Dixit, Founder & Director, Boogiee Woogiee Preschool & Childcare; Mrs. Namrata Shah, Founder Principal, Bright Minds Activity Centre; and Dr. Prabhat Kumar, CLO, ML360 Education Pvt. Ltd.

The third panel discussion on "India's Journey to a $10 Trillion Economy: Opportunities, Challenges & Business Transformation" featured Dr. John Yesudhas, CEO, IGO Group; Vijetha Shastry, Startup Evangelist, BHIVE Workspace and Director, Mindbridge & CAC; Gopinath Rao, IEDS, Deputy Director (Retd.), Government of India; Mamtha Sathish, CEO & Founder, The Innerworld Counseling for Mental Wellbeing; Kruthika SP, Chairman, Udhbara Trust and Managing Director, Veltria Aura Pvt. Ltd.; and Uzma, Business Leadership, LTC. ; CA Nisha Dhanuka , Cofounder , QINFIN Consulting Pvt Ltd.

India Business Conclave 2026 - Business Excellence Award Winners

The conclave also honoured outstanding entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, and organizations for their exceptional achievements and contributions to their respective industries. The award recipients included A. Vijay Kumar; Dr. Subodh Pandit; Blucap Interiors; Sourav Saha Chowdhury; Kichees Baked Delights; L. Giri Babu; FIN N MIN; Mahi Infomedia LLP; Hemanthkumar H.M.; Dr. John Yesudhas; IGO Group; Rakesh Vijay Katkar; D. C. Jayashankara; S K Group of Companies; Shredex Erasecore Pvt. Ltd.; and Saurabh Soni ; LTC Business Leadership ;

India Education Conclave 2026 - Education Excellence Award Winners

The Education Excellence Awards recognized institutions and education leaders who have significantly contributed to academic excellence, innovation, and student development. The recipients included Daram Muralidhara Reddy; Goldenbee Global School - Horamavu Campus; Goldenbee Global School - BTM Campus; Dr. Raghavan D. Belur; Bright Minds Activity Centre; Shanti Juniors School, Narela, Delhi; SVASTI Preschool; Narendra Thota; Nagarjuna School of Excellence, Ramannapet; Boogiee Woogiee Preschool and Childcare; Mr. Mohammed Abdul Majid; PES Public School; VEDA Group of Institutions; Play Trinity Montessori School; Cuddles Preschool & Daycare Centres; Jadeja Meetrajsinh Vikramsinh; Little Lavenders Montessori School; Green Eden Public School; Minushree Patnaik; Harvinder Kaur; Upasana Sahu; International Delhi Public School; Janavi Academy; Global Tots International Preschool; MKM Group of Colleges for Girls, Hodal (Haryana); Goal International Public School; Indian Institute of HAMS; Hello Kids Preschool; Smart Kidz Academy; Goldenbee Global School - Begur Koppa Campus; Quality Quest Engineers; The Preschool Olympiad; The Shri Ram Universal School; Sripal Jain; The Academic City School; Podar Prep Plus; Akshardham Educational and Charitable Trust (R); Hegemony Global School; Pratibha Academy; and The Robot-Ed Company ; Smt.Ayesha Jamadar ; M S Engineering College , Bangalore.

Women Achievers Awards 2026 Winners

A special segment of the conclave celebrated exceptional women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, educators, healthcare experts, and social contributors through the Women Achievers Awards 2026. The distinguished awardees included Dr. B. Poorani; Ms. Varsha M.; S. Vaishnavi; Shweta Mandal; Moumita Roy; Reshma Chowdary Chava; Vaishnav Maitri Bipinkumar; Devisree Nandhakumar; Shubhangi Pateria; Rasmita Kumari Padhi; Swarnaprabha Tripathy; Phalguni Pattnaik; Soumya Swagatika Sika; Deepa Panda; Dr. Anshul Gupta; Soma Gupta; Tarot Expert Shiveta; Seebal Emmanuel; Madhuri Reddy; Sayeeda Abubaker; Geethashri Ashwathaiah; RTN. Umamaheswari G.; Jahnvi Batra; Dr. Shivani; Dr. Mini Kariappa; Dr. Shilpa K; Simpeeta Naik; Surya G.; Shashikala S. Hiremath; Kruthika SP; R. Lavanya; Roopa L.; Sujata Maharana; Dharitri Devi; Dr. Roopa Shree; Yieshaana; Ar. Swathi Murali; and Mayuri Sharma & Dipti Surati.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from CEOs, founders, directors, investors, educators, startup leaders, policymakers, and professionals from across India. Through insightful discussions, prestigious recognitions, and meaningful networking opportunities, India Business Conclave 2026 successfully reinforced its mission of promoting innovation, investment, leadership, education, entrepreneurship, and impact-driven growth.

The organizers expressed their sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, panelists, award winners, partners, volunteers, media representatives, and attendees for making the event a grand success and look forward to creating even greater impact through future editions.

Enablers for the event were Image Planet, Global Triumph Foundation , Hello kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Media Today, Lamehow, Sha Consultant , Hitesh Realty , Riverstone Schools , United Learning League

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

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