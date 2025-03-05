New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The India-UK partnership is set to strengthen significantly as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits the United Kingdom to reinforce the growing GBP 41 billion trading relationship between the two nations.

A major highlight of this visit is the announcement of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester, a move aimed at fostering regional economic ties and enhancing investments.

The UK has also welcomed over GBP 100 million in new Indian investment deals, expected to create jobs, strengthen economic growth, and improve financial prospects for working individuals.

Ahead of the consulates' inauguration, Dr Jaishankar met Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House to advance the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Their discussions focused on economic growth, technological innovation, and tackling global challenges such as climate change. They also addressed pressing geopolitical concerns, including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Middle East situation.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasised the importance of India as a key partner, stating, "One of my first visits as Foreign Secretary was to India because deepening our partnership for our shared growth and security is a key part of this government's Plan for Change."

He further said, "Dr Jaishankar and I are supercharging our GBP 41 billion trading relationship with India, after trade talks were relaunched in Delhi. It is the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions that will benefit both our economies."

"The opening of new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester demonstrate the growing links between our peoples and how we are working together to deliver growth not only in London, but right across the UK. This expansion of India's diplomatic presence will further boost our trading relationship and support the valued Indian community in the UK," he added.

The discussions also covered the Technology Security Initiative, first launched during Lammy's visit to Delhi in July 2024.

This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, telecoms, and critical minerals. Closer ties in these sectors are expected to lead to advancements in healthcare, resilient supply chains, increased investment, and new job opportunities. (ANI)

