Business News | India, Germany Explore Cooperation in Quantum Communication, Space and Deep-tech Innovation

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): India and Germany on Tuesday explored expanded cooperation in quantum communication, photonics, quantum satellite communication, space technologies and other frontier areas of deep-tech innovation, during a high-level meeting between visiting German delegation and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the discussions took place when Mario Voigt, Minister-President of the Free State of Thuringia, Germany, called on Jitendra Singh in New Delhi. The meeting brought together representatives from government, research institutions and industry from both sides to identify pathways for linking innovation ecosystems and accelerating collaboration in advanced technologies.

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Welcoming the delegation, Jitendra Singh said India and Germany share a strong partnership in science and technology.

"India and Germany share a strong partnership rooted in science, technology, innovation and people-to-people ties," Jitendra Singh said, adding that scientific collaboration has become one of the strongest pillars of bilateral engagement.

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He further noted that the 50 years of India-Germany Science and Technology Cooperation were celebrated in 2024, and said the partnership continues to open new opportunities in frontier areas of research and innovation.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional partnerships in emerging technologies, particularly in quantum technologies, photonics and space-related fields. Both sides explored opportunities in quantum communication, quantum satellite communication, optical ground stations and quantum networks.

According to the ministry, the German side also shared developments under European initiatives related to quantum communication infrastructure, including the EuroOGS network, which aims at advancing standardisation and interoperability in optical ground station technologies.

Jitendra Singh highlighted India's ongoing reforms and initiatives in the research ecosystem.

Referring to the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), he said India is creating platforms that connect academia, research institutions, startups and industry.

He also said, "India today hosts the world's third-largest startup ecosystem," adding that the country offers significant opportunities for international collaboration across sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, semiconductors, biotechnology and space technologies.

A key focus area of the meeting was cooperation in quantum technologies and photonics, where both sides recognised complementary strengths.

Jitendra Singh shared progress under India's National Quantum Mission, including advances in secure quantum communication technologies.

The meeting also covered space sector cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the German Aerospace Centre (DLR). The Minister noted that India has successfully launched eleven German satellites using Indian launch vehicles.

Both sides discussed potential collaboration in satellite communication, optical communication, Earth observation, microgravity research, drone technologies and future exploration missions.

The discussions also emphasised strengthening cooperation between governments, research institutions, startups and industry to translate research into deployable technologies and innovation-driven enterprises.

The Minister said India's scientific ecosystem is increasingly driven by integrated partnerships involving academia, laboratories, startups and industry, and welcomed deeper collaboration in research, innovation and talent exchange.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence that stronger engagement would further enhance the India-Germany strategic partnership and support innovation-led growth in frontier technologies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)