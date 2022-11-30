New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The fourth edition of the India International Furniture Fair (IIFF), which will take place on December 2-3 in Noida, will bring global brands into the Indian market.

The grand event, organised by EFEEXIM, is managed by Trescon. It is supported by Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Traders (AFMT).

Also Read | ‘What the F*** is Wrong with That Bear?!’

Check out the Red Band Trailer for #CocaineBear … – Latest Tweet by Fandom.

According to a statement, the cream of the Turkish furniture manufacturing industry would come together with their Indian counterparts would create a platform to showcase interior and other furnitures.

Some of the visitors expected in the fair are architects, real estate developers, trading company wholesalers, distributors and material, fixture and furniture suppliers.

Also Read | Surat North, Valsad, Mandvi, Abdasa, Limbdi Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

According to a statement available, the event would offer an excellent proposition for business professionals in the home, office, hospitality and leisure sectors, resulting in the ideal destination to source premium-quality products from across the globe.

Association Partners of the Fair are KreateCube and New Timber Market Dealers Association

Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than six decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, trainings and consulting for corporates, governments, associations and high-net-worth individuals across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)