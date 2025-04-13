New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister PIyush Goyal on Sunday applauded business ecosystem in the country, highlighting that India is breaking silos, fostering collaboration, and reimagining the future with a convergence of minds.

Addressing CAPEXIL's Vibrant Buildcon 2025 in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted India's growing strength in the construction ecosystem, from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to domestic manufacturing under Make in India.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Govt to Mark Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s 135th Birth Anniversary at Parliament House Lawns on April 14.

He underlined the importance of key sectors such as housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy. "Every element, from cement and electricals to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem," he said.

Goyal said the rapid infrastructure development has happened under the leadership of the Prime Minister. "PM Modi conceptualised world-class convention centres like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, both of which were built during the pandemic. These state-of-the-art venues have hosted global events such as the G20 Summit, BharatTex, Bharat Mobility and Startup Mahakumbh," he pointed out.

Also Read | Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

The Minister listed several major government initiatives, including 20 new smart industrial cities, improved tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs. "If we are to move from a USD 4 trillion economy today to a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, every citizen must contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Greeting the gathering on the occasion of Baisakhi, the Union Minister talked about the role of farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that despite global disruptions, India ensured uninterrupted food distribution, month after month, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Even during the peak of the pandemic, India continued its mission of feeding the poor and bringing millions out of deprivation," he noted.

Drawing a connection between India's food security and infrastructure growth, Goyal said that Vibrant Buildcon exemplifies the country's ability to support rapid urbanisation, housing for all, and logistics transformation. "This platform showcases our manufacturing and infrastructure strength, which is crucial to attract global investments and reduce logistics cost," he added.

In conclusion, Goyal emphasised India's potential to emerge as a global superpower.

"We must aim for audacious goals, ensure our labour force receives fair wages, and innovate continuously. Let there be no doubt--India will lead the world in growth, innovation, and inclusive development," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)