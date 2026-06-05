Business News | India Launches E85 Fuel; Govt Targets Wider Adoption of 'Flex Fuel' Vehicles

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched E85 fuel at an Indian Oil Corporation fuel station in New Delhi.

The event was attended by senior officials from public sector oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers and industry representatives. A Toyota Innova flex fuel vehicle capable of operating on E85 was also showcased during the launch.

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Addressing the gathering, Puri said the launch of E85 fuel marks another step in India's efforts to diversify its energy mix and promote cleaner transportation alternatives. He noted that the rollout follows the recent introduction of E85-compatible vehicles by major automobile manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.

The minister said that India's environmental record over the past twelve years has been significant and that the introduction of E85 on World Environment Day carries particular importance. He thanked industry leaders, automobile manufacturers and public sector oil companies for creating the ecosystem required for the launch.

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Clarifying concerns regarding the new fuel, Puri said E85 should not be confused with E20 fuel. He emphasised that existing E20 compatible vehicles would continue to remain useful and that E85 fuel would only be dispensed for vehicles specifically designed to run on it. Fuel stations would display clear signage to prevent any confusion among consumers.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, the minister said the shift toward E85 is driven by multiple objectives, including reducing pollution, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening India's energy security and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. He added that the move also supports domestic biofuel production and creates additional income opportunities for farmers.

Puri highlighted that India has consistently worked to address what he described as the energy trilemma, ensuring energy availability, affordability and sustainability. Referring to global disruptions since 2022, he said India had managed to maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies despite significant volatility in international energy markets.

He pointed out that while many countries witnessed sharp increases in fuel prices during the period, India recorded comparatively lower increases. According to the minister, petrol and diesel prices in India rose by around 7.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively, while several countries experienced substantially higher increases.

Turning to LPG availability, Puri said the country has witnessed a major expansion in cooking gas coverage over the past decade. He stated that the number of LPG connections has increased from about 14 crore in 2014 to more than 33 crore today. He also highlighted the role of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided LPG connections to more than 10 crore beneficiaries.

The minister said public sector oil companies successfully maintained LPG supplies across the country despite periods of global uncertainty. He further noted that the government is now expanding access to Piped Natural Gas through a growing gas pipeline network, with a target of developing around 40,000 kilometres of pipeline infrastructure.

Discussing ethanol blending, Puri said India's ethanol blending level stood at only 1.53 per cent in 2014. Although the country had originally targeted 20 per cent blending by 2030, the objective was achieved nearly six years ahead of schedule. He described the launch of E85 as the next stage in India's biofuel programme.

According to the minister, between 50 and 100 E85 dispensing stations are expected to become operational in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Bengaluru within the coming weeks. The government aims to expand this network to around 500 stations by the end of 2026 and approximately 5,000 stations by the end of 2027.

Highlighting the economic impact of the programme, Puri said ethanol blending has helped save nearly Rs 1.85 lakh crore in foreign exchange and reduced crude oil imports by approximately 32 lakh metric tonnes. He added that such measures are becoming increasingly important as India's energy demand continues to grow faster than the global average.

On the environmental front, Puri stated that E85 fuel has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 61 per cent compared to conventional petrol. He also highlighted ethanol's higher octane rating, saying it can contribute to improved engine performance and efficiency.

The minister further announced that E85 would be priced approximately Rs 20 per litre lower than E20 fuel. He said consumers purchasing compatible two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers would benefit from lower fuel costs while simultaneously contributing to reduced emissions and lower oil imports. (ANI)

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