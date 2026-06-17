Business News | India-Monaco Set to Deepen Economic Ties Across Key Sectors: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): India and Moncao are exploring economic opportunities by collaborating in key sectors, including blue economy and emerging technologies, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry.

Taking to his X account, Goyal shared that he met with Prince Albert II of Monaco and briefed him about India's flagship Bharat Innovates 2026.

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Goyal discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation between India and Monaco in areas like sustainability, the blue economy, innovation, and new technologies

"Called on HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco. We discussed expanding the India-Monaco partnership in sectors such as sustainability, the blue economy, innovation, and emerging technologies," he said.

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He also spoke about India's Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice, which highlights India's technology and innovation sector and aims to build stronger global partnerships.

"Also briefed him on India's flagship #BharatInnovates2026 event being held in Nice, showcasing India's vibrant technology and innovation ecosystem and strengthening global collaboration. Confident that India-Monaco relations will continue to scale new heights in the years ahead," he said.

In a further development, Goyal asked the 3,000 shortlisted innovators at Bharat Innovates 2026 to share suggestions for improving the country's deep tech ecosystem.

Speaking at the valedictory session in Nice, Goyal shared that the government will use the feedback to shape policy, industry ties and free trade opportunities (FTAs) for startups.

"Friends startup fund of funds second edition is almost entirely going to be committed to deep tech entrepreneurs and deep tech innovators," he said.

Moreover, the Minister urged participants to reflect on how the Ministry of Commerce and Industry can help take their products to market, forge partnerships in India and abroad, and leverage FTAs. "Reflect maybe on the flight back and make a note... each one of you please send us a one-pager... that way we will get more result resonance... and it receives attention at my level, at Dharmendra's level, at Ajay's level, at the highest level," he said. (ANI)

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