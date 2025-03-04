Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): India and the Netherlands have deepened their economic partnership, with the Dutch emerging as a significant investor in India, contributing a USD 52 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows, according to Rubix Data Sciences report.

The report serves as a crucial guide for Indian businesses looking to leverage the Netherlands' strategic position as a global trade hub.

Also Read | South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs NZ Matches Ahead of Semi-Final Match in CT 2025.

India and the Netherlands have witnessed a remarkable surge in trade relations, making the Netherlands as India's 3rd largest export destination in FY2024, a sharp rise from 7th in FY2020.

During these five years, Indian exports to the Netherlands grew at an impressive 28 per cent CAGR, driven largely by refined petroleum, which now makes up 64 per cent of India's total exports to the country.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Woman Techie Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by Husband.

FDI inflows from the Netherlands into India between April 2000 and September 2024 stood at USD 52 billion, making it India's 4th largest foreign investor.

The report also sheds light on the Netherlands' key sectoral strengths, including its dominant services sector, which accounts for 77 per cent of the economy, and its position as a global leader in agricultural exports.

Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-founder and CEO at Rubix Data Sciences, said, "India and the Netherlands have built a strong trade and investment bond, and the numbers speak for themselves. With the Netherlands now India's 3rd largest export market and a major investor, Indian businesses have a real opportunity to expand their reach."

"Whether it is tapping into trade flows or attracting investment, those who understand the trends and act fast will stay ahead. Our report breaks it all down, giving businesses the insights they need to make the most of this growing partnership," he said.

As the Netherlands continues its economic development and strengthens its trade partnership with India, Rubix Data Sciences is dedicated to delivering essential data-driven intelligence to support businesses navigating these evolving opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)