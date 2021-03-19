Goa (Panaji) [India], March 19 (ANI/ PRNewswire): The Fifth Edition of the India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA) 2021 was held at W Hotel, Goa on the 13th of March. INCA has been celebrating the nightlife and hospitality industry in India through insightful panel discussions encouraging an opportunity to create a stable, sustainable and transparent scenario for bars and nightlife in India.

The convention saw panel discussions with industry experts and felicitation of COVID contributors from the industry. With Heineken as the presenting sponsor and Pernod Ricard - Chivas as the co-promoting brand for this year, they completed another accomplished year.

Eminent personalities from the nightlife and hospitality industry such as Joy Singh, Priyank Sukhija, Zorawar Kalra, AD Singh, Riyaaz Amlani, Gauri Devidayal, Ashish Singh, Rahul Singh, Mariketty Grana, Ayesha Pramanik, and more attended the convention, lending their deep-rooted knowledge and expertise in the interest of uplifting the nightlife scenario in the country.

Special guest NUCLEYA was a part of the opening panel discussion talking about new partnerships post the pandemic and his new role with RAASTA, the bar chain. The other panels covered the topics - 'What we learned from the Pandemic' and 'Brands & Industry Partnerships'.

This year's India Nightlife Convention & Awards also witnessed the screening of the Sisterhood Soiree's achievements over the last two years. The Sisterhood Soiree is an initiative to recognize and empower women in nightlife and hospitality.

The soiree is the first platform specifically designed to bring female industry leaders and aspiring women under one roof with an ultimate aim to increase female participation in the industry. With women contributing a substantial amount at every level in the nightlife domain, it is imperative to bestow recognition and allow this energy to transform the hospitality sector.

The convention was followed by a felicitation ceremony to recognize the various patrons of the industry who conducted themselves in brave light during the pandemic lending a helping hand to those in need. The great contributors who have supported one another and the society, on the whole, were appreciated. The notable achievers are mentioned below:

* NRAI - for their Feed The Needy Initiative

* Carlton Braganza, Manasi Scott, and DJ Ivan were felicitated under Lockdown's Leading Lights category

* Suved Lohia & Pragya Kapoor was felicitated for their Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation

* AD Singh of Olive Group of Restaurants, Thalassa By Meriketty, AB Kholi from Pritam Hotels, Youth for India Walk, Tito's Foundation, I Love Mumbai, Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants for their notable contributions in the pandemic

* United Breweries Limited for their Back To The Bars Initiative

* Beam Suntory India and Pernod Ricard India were felicitated under NRAI Rise For Bars Initiative

* Diageo for their Raising The Bar initiative

* Pepsico India - for their Save Our Restaurants Initiative

The red carpet was dazzling with prominent personalities such as Malini Agarwal, Pooja Bedi, Parul Kakad, DJ Starling, Divine, Oscar de Lima, Manasi Scott, and more.

Aman Anand, Director, Kickstart Entertainment says, "Last year has been a challenging one for industry players from across the sectors. From witnessing a change in lifestyle to adapting to the new normal, we have gone through a time that will be written down in history for our future generations to read. We have changed the tone for this year instead of awards and jury votes, this has moved towards contributions in the pandemic.

INCA 2021 celebrates the industry heroes from the hospitality sector who have not only kept the momentum going but also brought about a considerable change by not giving up. With support from our sponsors Heineken NRAI and Pernod, we will celebrate the industry bouncing back from the standstill witnessed across the country."

Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, United Breweries Limited remarked, "The F&B industry witnessed unprecedented challenges over the last year. It was heartening to see NRAI, INCA and prominent companies including United Breweries Ltd come together and support the industry through these troubled times. Heineken is honoured to present INCA 2021. While this is Heineken's 2nd year of association with INCA, this year is special in what it represents - a triumph and celebration of the human spirit and the hospitality industry, and the pride it takes in its work."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)