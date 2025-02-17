Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Amir of State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at Delhi airport (Image: ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): India and Qatar are set to strengthen their economic and trade ties with the India-Qatar Joint Business Forum, scheduled for February 18, 2025, in New Delhi.

The Joint Business Forum will be organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which will convene top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, technological collaboration, and economic partnerships.

The event takes place on the sidelines of the visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, to India from February 17-18, 2025.

The business forum will be graced by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, who will deliver keynote addresses.

The high-level Qatari delegation includes leading enterprises from energy, infrastructure, finance, technology, food security, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.

The forum will feature three panel discussions on investment as a vehicle to build long-term strategic partnership between India and Qatar; cooperating and leveraging competencies in the fields of logistics, advanced manufacturing and food security; promoting and strengthening cooperation in futuristic areas (AI, innovation, sustainability).

These discussions will enable Indian and Qatari businesses to explore joint ventures, foreign direct investment (FDI), technology partnerships, and policy-driven collaborations.

Representatives from both governments and leading industry players will contribute in shaping a forward-looking trade and investment framework.

India and Qatar enjoy a robust economic partnership, with bilateral trade expanding across multiple sectors. Qatari firms have invested in India's technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, while Indian companies have established a strong presence in Qatar.

The forum will highlight strategic investment opportunities aligned with Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and India's infrastructure growth initiatives.

Key areas for investment include logistics, warehousing, ports, airports, railways and highways, semiconductors, food security, tech and innovation, space, biosciences, banking and fintech, smart cities, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

Additionally, the India-Qatar Startup Bridge is fostering innovation-driven partnerships in AI, fintech, and deep tech, strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

With India emerging as a global hub for manufacturing, technology, and entrepreneurship, this forum serves as a crucial platform to enhance business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) engagements.

It aims to deepen industry collaboration between Indian and Qatari businesses, facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) and joint ventures, promote technology transfer and innovation partnerships, and strengthen trade through policy reforms and strategic agreements.

This forum underscores the shared vision of India and Qatar for long-term economic cooperation, reinforcing their commitment to fostering trade, investment, and innovation across key sectors. (ANI)

