New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Within the Asia Pacific region, India continued to exhibit strong momentum with the second half of 2024 witnessing a robust jump in real estate investments.

According to the Nasdaq-listed real estate consultancy firm, India saw 88 per cent annual rise in investments at USD 3.0 billion. Office assets continued to draw majority of the investments at 47 per cent share, followed by industrial and logistics at 27 per cent share.

Also Read | 'Chhaava Sparked Anger Among People Regarding Aurangzeb': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Won't Spare Anyone Indulging in Nagpur Violence, Attacks on Police'.

Mumbai attracted almost half of the investments during the second half of 2024, primarily led by acquisition of office assets, Colliers said in its 'Asia Pacific Investment Insights H2 2024' report.

"Institutional investments in Indian real estate have shown remarkable growth, with 2024 witnessing a 22 per cent rise in capital inflows at USD 6.5 billion. This momentum is expected to continue in 2025, driven by favorable economic growth prospects and optimistic investment sentiments," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India.

Also Read | LG Electronics IPO Coming: LG Electronics India Gets SEBI Nod To Raise Around INR 15,000 Crore via Offer for Sale.

Yagnik said the anticipated continuity in easing of monetary policy including further reduction in repo rate, is expected to enhance liquidity and drive transactional activity across real estate segments in 2025.

According to Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India, steady growth in investment volumes underscores India's prominence as a preferred real estate investment destination for both domestic and foreign capital.

"Looking ahead, while global investors will continue to diversify their real estate portfolios, domestic investors are expected to make further inroads in segments with relatively higher yields such as office and industrial & warehousing," said Vimal Nadar.

Real estate investments in the Asia Pacific market increased 12 per cent year-on-year to reach USD 155.9 billion in 2024, with continued resilience from the region's top markets - Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

Overall, Colliers believes real estate investment volumes in the Asia Pacific region are likely to remain sturdy in 2025, amidst easing inflation, healthy economic growth prospects and declining borrowing costs across major markets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)