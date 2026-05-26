Business News | India Semiconductor Mission Launches 'Investors Support' Portal to Assist Semiconductor Investors

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday launched an online "Investors Support" portal aimed at providing assistance, information and grievance redressal support to investors looking to invest in India's semiconductor sector.

The portal, launched under the Semicon India Programme, is designed to strengthen investor confidence and support the development of a resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

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According to the government, the portal will provide information related to government schemes, policies, approved semiconductor projects and regulatory requirements for domestic and global investors considering investments in India.

The platform will also allow investors to register concerns and grievances, which will be addressed by officials of the India Semiconductor Mission in coordination with nodal officers from ministries, departments, state governments, approved project companies and industry associations.

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The government said the portal offers a secure and role-based single-window digital interface to ensure streamlined coordination and time-bound resolution of investor issues.

India has been actively working towards building a trusted semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem through policy support and strategic interventions under the Semicon India Programme.

So far, the government has approved 12 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects along with 24 semiconductor design projects under the programme.

Speaking at the launch event, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO, ISM, highlighted the importance of investor facilitation and proactive coordination among stakeholders to strengthen India's semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

The launch event also included a detailed walkthrough of the portal's framework, onboarding process, coordination mechanisms and responsibilities of nodal officers associated with participating ministries, departments, state governments and trade bodies.

The initiative comes as India continues to position itself as a major semiconductor manufacturing and design destination amid growing global focus on supply chain diversification and technology resilience. (ANI)

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