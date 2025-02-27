PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27: The India Sustainability Conclave 2025, hosted by Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) and supported by Springer Nature as Knowledge Partner, successfully concluded at Gift City Club, Gandhinagar. The two-day event, held on February 26-27, brought together global experts, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to drive forward the agenda of sustainability and innovation.

With the theme 'One world, one future, 17 goals to guide us toward a sustainable tomorrow,' the conclave facilitated insightful discussions on critical sustainability challenges, technological advancements, and policy imperatives necessary for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Attendees engaged in high-impact keynote addresses and panel discussions focused on energy, health, water, and sustainable development, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Prof. Anirbid Sircar, Director SoET, PDEU said, "At PDEU, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem where research and innovation drive tangible progress towards sustainability. The India Sustainability Conclave 2025 has reinforced the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, and we are proud to have hosted this global gathering. The insights shared and partnerships formed here will pave the way for a sustainable and inclusive future."

The Chief Guest at the event was Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs of India, who emphasized on the evolving landscape of global research in alignment with the SDGs. Experts deliberated on the Role of Academic Research in Sustainable Development, Industry & Academia Bridging the Gap Towards Sustainability, and Women in Sustainable Research, highlighting actionable solutions for a greener and more equitable future.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited said, "The journey towards a more sustainable future requires open collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders. At Springer Nature, we are proud to support initiatives that drive scientific discovery and enable global access to knowledge. Through open access research, AI-driven innovations, and our commitment to championing diversity, equity and inclusion, we aim to accelerate progress on the SDGs and ensure that transformative research reaches those who can use it to create real-world impact. The discussions at this conclave reaffirm the power of research in shaping a more sustainable future."

The conclave also recognized ten outstanding faculties, researchers and entrepreneurs for their contributions to sustainability-focused research and initiatives. These included Dr. S. Sundar Manoharan, Director General, PDEU, Prof. Anirbid Sircar, Director SoET, PDEU, Prof. Bhawani Singh Desai, Dean Research & Development, PDEU, Dr. Sachidanand Singh, Head-Department of Biotechnology, School of Energy Technology, PDEU, Dr. Pradeep P S, Assistant Professor, Biotechnology, PDEU, Megha Das, Founder, Amounee, Dr. Deepika Mishra, AIIMS, New Delhi, Trupti Jain, Founder, Sustainable Green Initiative Forum, Bindi Patel, Founder, ECOrrect, Geeta Solanki, Unipads.

The India Sustainability Conclave 2025 was concluded with a shared vision to accelerate progress towards sustainability through science, policy, and innovation. The collaborative spirit witnessed at this event serves as a catalyst for meaningful actions that will shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

