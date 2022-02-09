New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): India targets to increase coal production to 1.2 billion by 2023-24 and the government has implemented a number of steps including revenue share mechanism, rolling auction, and single window clearance to boost output, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) has envisaged a coal production programme of one Billion Tonne from CIL mines," Joshi said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, Coal India Limited has taken a number of steps to achieve the target of augmentation of coal production capacity.

CIL has identified 15 projects with a capacity of about 160 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) to be operated by Mine Developer cum Operator mode.

CIL has taken steps to upgrade the mechanised coal transportation and loading system under 'First Mile Connectivity' projects.

Other measures include capacity addition through special dispensation in Environment Clearance under clause 7(ii) of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2006.

The Union government launched Single Window Clearance portal on 11.01.2021 for the coal sector to speed up the operationalisation of coal mines. It is a unified platform that facilitates grant of clearances and approvals required for starting a coal mine in India. Now, the complete process shall be facilitated through Single Window Clearance Portal, which will map not only the relevant application formats, but also process flow for grant of approvals or clearances, the minister noted. (ANI)

