Business News | India Will Grow at 6-7% and Remain Among the Fastest-growing Large Economies,

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: With India poised to lead the leap into a new era of economic growth and global influence, the Global Investors Forum at India Global Forum's 'NXT25' summit dove deep into how India's evolving investment landscape, financial market reforms, and strategic partnerships are setting the stage for the next 25 years of wealth creation and global economic expansion.

In a Fireside Chat with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE) shared insights into the role of public listings, the dynamics of investor confidence, and regulatory advancements talking about listing regulations in India vis-a-vis the US, he said, "80% of the future wealth will be non-material or dematerialized wealth. Most of the future wealth is going to be of experience which is not going to be easy to tariff."

Highlighting the shift in global trade dynamics, Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments, said, "The time of hiding behind tariffs is over. The private sector will have to reset their supply chains, diversify their markets, build bigger and more efficient businesses, and comply with sustainability norms if they want to get into exports. Having said that, that's where the opportunity is for investors."

"We saw a regime with high returns and low volatility for several years. The point switched from September to October last year; now, there will be low returns and high volatility. It's the nature of markets; you won't get great news and great prices simultaneously. In a few months, India will again emerge as the second derivative boost to growth required for Viksit Bharat," said Shiv Sehgal, President & Head, Nuvama Capital Markets in a conversation themed 'Capital Markets in India - Navigating Market Volatility and Long-Term Growth'.

In response to the recent debate around shifting focus of Indian startups from consumer products to large scale problem solving, deep-tech and innovation, Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon Group, commented, "How you implement AI, and its applications is going to create an enormous profit pool and there's going to be innovation and opportunities for people who are closer to their customers."

Commenting on the debate, Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal, said, "In India, we have businesses that solve different problems. We must celebrate all of them. That said, we should also be pushing the boundaries and widening the aperture of the ecosystem. If we want to have deep-tech innovations, steps will be needed over a long run, and it won't happen overnight."

Bringing together CEOs, policymakers, global investors, and industry disruptors, NXT25 explores the biggest trends shaping India's future on the world stage, spotlighting India's ambitions for the next 25 years and its emergence as a global powerhouse in investment, technology, sustainability, and innovation.

The summit is supported by the UK Government, Government of Maharashtra, and the Commerce Ministry of India. Bloomberg TV is the official international media partner.

