Business News | IndiaMART, SquadStack.ai Deploy India's Largest Agentic AI System VANI, Handle 1 Lakh+ Buyer-seller Calls Daily

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): IndiaMART and SquadStack.ai have deployed VANI, India's largest agentic AI system in live commerce, which is now autonomously handling over 1 lakh buyer-seller conversations every day, IndiaMART said in a press release on Wednesday.

The company said the system runs end-to-end from first connect to final handoff without a human in the loop and has gone from pilot to full-scale production in three months.

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IndiaMART said VANI is delivering 20 per cent higher conversion vs manual calls, with outcomes achieved at 95 per cent accuracy. It has also lowered cost per confirmed lead by 15 per cent, while maintaining a 75 per cent+ AI connectivity rate compared to 50 per cent+ for human agents working the same lead pool. The deployment is designed for the complexity of Indian B2B commerce, where buyers arrive with unclear briefs, change requirements mid-conversation, or use photos, Hindi-English mix, and Indic languages.

Amarinder S Dhaliwal, Chief Product Officer, IndiaMART, said, "There is a difference between an AI system that informs a decision and a system that makes one. In partnership with Squadstack, we are building the latter. We have been able to integrate our product stack, telephony, lead routing, and escalation workflows well with SquadStack's technology. The objective is to move towards an AI-enabled marketplace where every buyer interaction, every channel, every language, is intelligent, contextual, and autonomous by default, and works to deliver a seamless customer experience."

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The AI handles category complexity, language diversity, 24/7 availability and visual-led conversations across IndiaMART's lakh-plus product categories. Only cases where complexity exceeds the AI's confidence threshold are escalated to human agents with full context, ensuring an "invisible handoff," according to the company.

Apurv Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, SquadStack.ai, said, "What we built together was shaped entirely by what IndiaMART's buyers actually need. IndiaMART serves buyers across a lakh of product categories, in multiple languages, with every possible variation of intent and context. Meeting that required going feature by feature, use case by use case, real-time product pivoting, Tamil-language conversations, visual intelligence on live calls, memory across buyer journeys, until there were no significant gaps left."

Agarwal added that the thoroughness and speed of execution produced the outcome, "close to 1 lakh autonomous conversations a day, 20 per cent higher conversion vs manual calls, with a 75 per cent+ AI connectivity rate, compared to 50+ per cent for human agents working the same lead pool. And what is now the largest agentic AI deployment in live commerce in India." (ANI)

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