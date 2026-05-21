Business News | Indian Economist Cites India's Sustainable Agriculture Push as PM Modi Receives FAO Agricola Medal

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief Economist at ASSOCHAM, SP Sharma, on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the Agricola Medal by the Food and Agriculture Organization reflects India's growing strength in sustainable agriculture and the impact of reforms undertaken in the sector over the past decade.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said India's agriculture sector has witnessed significant transformation through policy reforms, digital infrastructure and state-level initiatives.

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"We are happy that our honourable Prime Minister received this award, which is the highest award by the FAO, Food and Agriculture Organization," Sharma said.

Highlighting the agriculture sector's progress, he said, "As we are progressing significantly in the agriculture sector and our agriculture is now becoming sustainable, that is on the back of various reforms undertaken by the government during the last many years, supported by digital public infrastructure, then the agriculture cooperation, agriculture transformation."

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Sharma further said India's farm sector growth has improved over the last decade compared to earlier years.

"During the last 10 years, our agricultural growth rate has also been very significant as compared with the early decades. So the agriculture sector is becoming stronger and stronger each day, supported by the state-level reforms, and the various effective reforms at the central level," he said.

Calling the recognition important for India as an agrarian economy, Sharma said the award from an international organisation adds significance to the country's agricultural progress.

"This is a great achievement because we are an agrarian economy. So this becomes more important that we are recognized by the International Prestigious Organization with this award," he added.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred the FAO Agricola Medal on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation headquarters in Rome by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

The Prime Minister said he dedicated the honour to India's farmers, livestock rearers, fisheries workers, scientists and innovators, calling them the backbone of the country's food security system.

The Agricola Medal is one of the FAO's highest honours, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to global food and agriculture systems.

PM Modi received the award during the final leg of his five-nation tour, which included visits to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. (ANI)

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