New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): A three-day international gems and jewellery show organised by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has begun in Dubai.

The second edition is being organised from 8 to 10 November 2022 at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai. A range of products including plain gold jewellery, diamond & gemstones studded jewellery etc are being exhibited at the show.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE; Laila Suhail, CEO of Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector, Dubai Economy and Tourism; Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman GJEPC; Chandu Siroya, Vice Chairman, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG); Nilesh Kothari, Convener International Exhibitions, GJEPC; and Milan Chokshi, Co-Convener International Exhibitions, GJEPC.

UAE has been a critical market for Indian gem and jewellery exports accounting for 14 per cent of its overall exports in FY 2021-22, and post the India-UAE CEPA, it has further gained traction, GJEPC said in a statement Tuesday.

A platform like IGJS in Dubai will further help members from both countries to understand their strengths and take advantage of the CEPA.

Another advantage is that the UAE serves as India's gateway to the WANA (Western Asia and North Africa) region. It helps strengthen trade ties with other Gulf Cooperation Council members such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, the GJEPC statement added.

"This reflects the spirit of the recently signed India-UAE CEPA, and the importance of Dubai as a valuable platform for business and permanence of this show," Ambassador Sudhir said was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The Indian gem and jewellery industry is one of the largest contributors to the global market and enjoys a similar position back home, contributing substantially to the economy of India," the Ambassador added.

According to Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC: "Today India stands at the pinnacle of the jewellery pyramid, and the IGJS show demonstrates a depth of product design that is sure to delight this global audience. Post the India-UAE CEPA, India's overall gem and jewellery exports to UAE have grown by 12.36 per cent to USD 2.9 billion for the period April-September 2022 as compared to the previous year. The IGJS is a crucial platform for building trade relationships and capitalising on the trade opportunities provided by CEPA." (ANI)

