Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Indian equity benchmarks kicked off the week on a positive note, boosted by positive sentiment due to the positive earnings results from the banking majors, while investors are also bracing themselves for updates regarding the India-US Trade deal.

At the end of the trading session, BSE Sensex was up 442.62 points or 0.54 per cent at 82,200.34, and the Nifty 50 at National Stock Exchange (NSE) was up 122.30 points or 0.49 per cent at 25,090.70.

"Positive results from banking majors supported the market to rebound after many days of consolidation. The market remains highly reactive to earnings, indicating that investors remain focused on the earnings front to aid valuation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank announced excellent earnings increases in the quarter ended June 2025.

Eternal, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers on NSE, while Reliance Industries, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, and Eicher Motors were the major losers.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank were the top-gaining sectors of the day, while Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty PSU Bank were the indices that traded in the red zone.

"The single most important factor which the market will be focusing on in the coming days will be the outcome of the trade talks between the US and India," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

"If an interim trade deal between the two countries is reached with a tariff rate of less than 20 % on India, that would be positive from the market perspective," he added. During today's trading session, 3,075 stocks traded, out of which 1,492 stocks advanced while 1,484 stocks witnessed downside. Only 99 stocks were unchanged for the day.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI that India should focus on entering new FTAs and improving existing ones, especially with ASEAN countries, where current trade terms have benefited imports into India more than exports. (ANI)

