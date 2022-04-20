Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Snapping five consecutive sessions of losing run, the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex jumped 574 points on Wednesday led by strong buying support in the heavyweight firms like Reliance Industries, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02 per cent to 57,037.50 points against its previous day's close at 56,463.15 points.

The Sensex closed in the positive after five straight sessions of losses. The index had lost 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent on Tuesday.

Snapping five straight sessions of losses, the broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent to 17,136.55 points against its previous day's close at 16,958.65 points. The Nifty 50 had lost 215.00 points or 1.25 per cent on Tuesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) surged 3.03 per cent to Rs 2718.40. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged 2.35 per cent to Rs 3555.95.

There was a strong buying support in infra, auto and IT stocks. UltraTech Cement surged 3.52 per cent to Rs 6808.55. Asian Paints jumped 3.17 per cent to Rs 3083.20. Maruti Suzuki rose 3.10 per cent to Rs 7668.65.

Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and HCL Technologies were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only 10 of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex close in the red. Bajaj Finance slumped 3.35 per cent to Rs 7032.35. ICICI Bank slipped 1.45 per cent to Rs 755.55. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, L&T, State Bank of India and Power Grid Corporation were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

