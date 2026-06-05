Business News | Indian Film and Media Figures to Explore Moscow's Cinema Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: A delegation of prominent Indian actors, directors, and media figures is set to visit Moscow to explore the city's film industry. The group brings together names well known to Indian audiences and increasingly recognized on the global stage.

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With support from the Moscow Film Cluster (Moskino), the Bollywood stars and media personalities will discover the history, culture, and production capabilities of Moscow's filmmaking scene.

Among the guests is Irani Boman, one of Bollywood's most recognizable faces. With over 100 roles to his name -- including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, Don, and Sanju -- he is a Filmfare Award winner, a producer through his company Irani Movietone, and the founder of the Spiral Bound screenwriting masterclass. Joining him is Aditya Bhat, entrepreneur, professor, and head of media giant Jio Creative Labs, named one of Asia-Pacific's most influential marketers by Campaign Asia's Power List. Kaur Ashnoor, a popular TV actress and lifestyle influencer known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is an Indian Telly Award laureate. Rounding out the group are Delhi-based entertainment and lifestyle creator Bhola Aarush, a participant in the reality show Rise and Fall, and comedy creator Yadav Varun, known for his collaborative projects with Bhola.

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A separate strand of the delegation comprises winners of the Spiral Bound screenwriting competition, held in partnership with Moscow Film Cluster (Moskino). The three top finalists earned the chance to visit Russia, experience Moscow's production infrastructure firsthand, and explore opportunities in global co-production. They are screenwriter and content strategist Rabiya Ghouse, media specialist and visual designer Sumon Bose, and filmmaker and senior creative producer Rajinder Singh Puller.

During the visit, the guests will tour key sites of Moscow's film industry. The centerpiece will be Moskino Film Park -- one of the world's largest outdoor filming complexes, where production work runs continuously and weekly tours cover the history of cinema, shooting technology, and industry professions. The delegation will also visit the XOVP virtual production studio, a state-of-the-art facility for virtual production where professionals exchange expertise and shape real market demand for creative tools. In 2025 alone, the studio has hosted over 40 industry events, including educational sessions for more than 400 students and professionals, and the unveiling of Russia's largest permanent LED volume.

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