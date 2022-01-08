New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Mangoes and pomegranates from India will soon be available in the USA while the American Alfalfa hay and cherries will be sold in the Indian market, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

This will become possible as the two countries have signed framework agreement for implementing "2 Vs 2" Agri market access. Under this deal two agricultural products from India will be exported to the US. Similarly two American products will be imported to India.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in 7 Phases on Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, 7; Counting And Results on March 10.

From the Indian side, mango and pomegranate have been chosen for the export to the USA, while the USA will export Alfalfa hay and cherries to India.

"Mango and pomegranate exports will start from Jan - Feb 2022 and pomegranate aril exports from Apr 2022. Exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from USA will begin in Apr 2022," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Also Read | U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork and requested the US side to share a signed copy of final sanitary certificate for finalising the same," it said.

The framework agreement for implementing the "2 Vs 2" Agri market access issues i.e. inspection and oversight transfer for Indian mangoes and pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and US Alfalfa hay was signed following an agreement reached in this regard between the two countries during the 12th India-USA trade policy forum meeting held on November 23, 2021.

India's Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare and US Department of Agriculture have signed the agreement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)