Business News | Indian Music Executive Akshaat Mudbidrii Contributes to FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album Featuring Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy and Vegedream

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 9: As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, one of the tournament's official music releases is drawing attention for its strong Indian connection. "Siir Siir," a track from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album featuring global star Nora Fatehi, South Asian-American artist and producer Sanjoy, and French-Ivorian Afro-trap sensation Vegedream, has emerged as a landmark international collaboration. Behind the scenes, Mumbai-based music executive and international A&R consultant Akshaat Mudbidrii played a key role in helping shape the collaboration that ultimately found its place on football's biggest stage.

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For Mudbidrii, Founder of Adventure Global Talent (AGT) and Senior Manager A&R at American music entertainment and publishing company The Hello Group (India), the project represents a significant milestone and what is believed to be one of the first instances of an Indian music professional independently contributing to the A&R process of a track featured on an Official FIFA World Cup Album.

Released globally on June 5 across major streaming platforms, "Siir Siir" brings together artists from multiple cultural backgrounds and musical traditions. The song's official music video premiered on FIFA's YouTube channel on June 8, while the artists are set to perform at FIFA Fan Fest events ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony.

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The story behind the collaboration began when Sanjoy was exploring ways to expand the song's global appeal. While the foundation of the track was already established, Mudbidrii recognized an opportunity to elevate its international reach by introducing a voice closely associated with football culture.

"Vegedream had already gone platinum celebrating France's 2018 FIFA World Cup victorywith Ramenez la coupe a la maison" says Akshaat Mudbidrii. "I kept thinking about what that energy could become if it returned on a global stage. This time not just for one country, but for French, Arabic and English-speaking audiences across the world."

Mudbidrii shared the concept with Sanjoy, who subsequently presented the idea to Nora Fatehi and the FIFA music team. The proposal quickly gained traction, and within 48 hours Vegedream had recorded and delivered his contribution to the track.

The result is a multilingual anthem performed across English, French and Arabic, bringing together three distinct musical worlds. Nora Fatehi contributes her international appeal and cross-cultural reach, Sanjoy delivers a contemporary South Asian pop influence, and Vegedream adds the football-connected energy that has made him one of the most recognizable artists associated with the sport.

Vegedream's involvement carries particular significance. The artist became globally known following the success of his football anthem celebrating France's victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His return to a FIFA-associated project eight years later adds authenticity and historical relevance to a track designed for a worldwide audience rather than a single nation.

The project also marks a milestone for Sanjoy. By appearing on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album, he becomes the first South Asian artist to be featured on the project. The achievement reflects the growing influence of South Asian talent within mainstream international music and entertainment.

For Nora Fatehi, the collaboration further strengthens her position as one of the few South Asian entertainers with a significant presence across Bollywood, Middle Eastern entertainment, international music and global sporting platforms. Her ability to connect with audiences across regions and languages makes her a natural fit for a project designed to unite cultures through music.

While artists remain at the forefront of such releases, collaborations of this scale often depend on industry professionals capable of identifying opportunities that transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Through Adventure Global Talent, Mudbidrii has spent years building relationships across artist management, music licensing, publishing, distribution, touring, talent bookings and international A&R. This resulted in him also being associated with The Hello Group (India) as their Senior A&R Manager

His contribution to "Siir Siir" reflects a broader shift taking place within the global music industry. Increasingly, Indian professionals are not only participating in major international projects but also helping shape them from behind the scenes as strategists, curators and executives.

The FIFA World Cup has long served as a platform where music and sport intersect to create global cultural moments. In that context, "Siir Siir" stands out as a collaboration spanning multiple continents, languages and audiences. More importantly, it highlights the growing role of South Asian talent in shaping the future of international entertainment.

What began as a conversation about a song's global potential has evolved into a collaboration featured on one of the world's biggest sporting platforms, offering another example of how Indian music professionals are increasingly influencing the global cultural landscape.

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